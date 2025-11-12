New Research: 73 Percent of Employees Use AI for Guidance on Personal Finance and Health

Survey of approximately 850 employees reveals that most avoid asking HR critical benefits questions for fear of appearing uninformed, but are open to support from AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya — the leading health and wealth AI adviser that works with the largest HR tech platforms, benefits providers, and employers — released a new survey finding that 73 percent of employees are already using AI for guidance on personal health, finance, and wellness. "The HR Trust Paradox" report also reveals that many people who need guidance when making employee benefit decisions are not getting it. Nearly seven in ten employees have avoided asking HR questions for fear of looking uninformed, and more than two thirds have held back due to privacy concerns. As a result, employees are gravitating toward tools they trust to answer their benefits questions without judgment.

"Employees are already turning to AI for help with their benefits. Many even say they would feel more confident and better supported with an employer-sponsored AI tool, creating an opportunity for HR leaders to engage their workforce year round with AI-powered benefits support that is accurate, trusted, and personalized," said Sarah Liebel, President of Nayya. "Doing this transforms the benefits process into a proactive strategy that helps employees make the most of their benefits and helps companies see stronger utilization of their investment."

The survey of 849 benefits-eligible employees across the United States reveals that nearly 70 percent have concerns about AI in their personal lives, yet close to half use it for their health and wealth questions multiple times per week. The vast majority of employees also say they are open to employer-provided AI benefits guidance, indicating a shift in how AI can be used for benefits decisions moving forward.

Employee benefits are an ideal proving ground for the technology, a space where structured data and personal choice intersect. While some may express worry about data security in this context, 85 percent report high levels of trust in their employer to handle their data safely. This pre-built trust creates a permission structure for employer-sponsored AI tools that consumer applications cannot match.

Nearly three-quarters of employees are already using AI tools like ChatGPT for guidance on personal finance, healthcare, and wellbeing decisions, from budgeting advice to symptom checking to wellness tips. Some employees are even uploading employer benefit documents into open systems in the hopes of getting more personalized answers, but many of these consumer tools surface inaccurate information and are not designed to securely handle sensitive plan details.

Yet, those risks are not stopping adoption. Fifty-three percent of people express comfort with AI carrying out agentic tasks such as filing insurance claims, making investment choices, or disputing charges on credit cards because AI's immediate value outweighs their doubts. With a benefits-specific AI adviser, employees would see an even greater improvement in the recommendations they receive, with the added assurance of enhanced security. Consumer AI tools were never built to interpret the deeper, structured context behind benefit plans, eligibility, and historical claims data, limiting their ability to provide safe, precise guidance. This is where an employer-sponsored tool has a clear advantage.

The study provides detailed analysis about confidence in AI and trust in HR. The whitepaper also provides benefits leaders with a framework for implementing AI solutions that meets employees where they are while delivering immediate value.

