NBA Champion Nikola Jokić Signs Signature Shoe Deal with Performance Footwear Brand 361°

361° Europe

25 Dec, 2023, 04:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an NBA championship win and a successful start to the new season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić has officially signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361° and will assume the role of Global Brand Ambassador.

Nikola Jokić has officially signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361° and will assume the role of Global Brand Ambassador.
Nikola Jokić has officially signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361° and will assume the role of Global Brand Ambassador.

Born and raised in Sombor, Serbia, Nikola Jokić was drafted 41st overall in the 2nd round by the Denver Nuggets in 2014. Considered the greatest draft steal of all time, Jokić has risen to stardom as one of the best NBA players. After two regular season MVPs, an NBA championship win, and a finals MVP, Jokić will now enter the signature shoe space with 361°.

361° was founded in 2003 and built on the "One Degree Beyond" mentality that wellness is more than just physical activity, it is a way of living that brings more to life. 361° began as a running shoe manufacturer, expanding its catalog into athletic apparel and basketball shoes. With distribution and offices in almost every continent, 361° products are in over 6000 stores worldwide.

"I'm very excited to join the 361° team. As a fan of their work and commitment to performance, I believe this partnership aligns perfectly with my values. I'm thrilled to be part of the 361° family and to contribute to their mission of bringing wellness and sports to people around the world. The work we have done on my first shoe has been amazing so far, and I cannot wait to share it with everyone very soon," said Nikola Jokić when discussing his new partnership with 361°.

Nikola Jokić will debut his first signature performance basketball shoe with 361° in the near future. Until then, Jokić will wear the Big 3 Future High on-court, the latest performance basketball shoe from 361°. The Big 3 Future High will remain a player exclusive to Nikola Jokić, but a low-cut iteration will be made available for the public in very limited quantities across Europe from the beginning of January.

For more information see: www.361europe.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306966/Nikola_Jokic_361.jpg

Le champion de NBA Nikola Jokić signe un contrat pour une paire de chaussures signature avec la marque de chaussures de sport 361°

Le champion de NBA Nikola Jokić signe un contrat pour une paire de chaussures signature avec la marque de chaussures de sport 361°

Après une victoire en championnat de NBA et un début de saison réussi, la superstar des Nuggets de Denver, Nikola Jokić, a officiellement signé un...
NBA-Champion Nikola Jokić schließt Signature-Schuh-Deal mit der Performance-Schuhmarke 361° ab

NBA-Champion Nikola Jokić schließt Signature-Schuh-Deal mit der Performance-Schuhmarke 361° ab

Nach dem Gewinn der NBA-Meisterschaft und einem erfolgreichen Start in die neue Saison hat der Superstar der Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokić, offiziell...
