NBA Experience Grand Opening Is A Slam Dunk At Walt Disney World Resort

Those in attendance Monday were treated to a buoyant atmosphere reminiscent of a basketball arena, complete with a DJ, T-shirt tosses, fan-cam and a dance performance, hosted by ESPN personality Rachel Nichols. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse cheered as confetti rained down toward the end of the ceremonial opening, which featured Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Grant Hill, along with NBA legend Dwyane Wade, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem and WNBA legend Swin Cash, now the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I want to thank Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Imagineering team for capturing the authentic NBA experience at this landmark destination at Disney Springs," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "Disney creates memorable experiences better than anyone, and we are thrilled to share the excitement of NBA basketball with fans and Walt Disney World guests from around the world."

In collaboration with the NBA, Walt Disney Imagineering developed NBA Experience as an immersive, interactive venue. The high-energy environment is packed with 13 different basketball-related activities across 44,000 square feet and two floors.

Upon entry, guests feel as if they're walking through the players' tunnel at an NBA or WNBA arena. Visitors can experience what it's like to be selected in the NBA Draft and step onto the court to make clutch shots and highlight-worthy slam dunks. NBA Experience also provides ample opportunities to learn more about the NBA and WNBA via interactive displays, films and trivia. The unique destination offers something for guests of all ages.

A ticket to NBA Experience grants access to every activity, in any order guests choose, and they can return to stations throughout the day to improve performance or learn even more about the game, players and teams they love. They can also customize many of their experiences to showcase their favorite NBA or WNBA teams. The adjacent NBA Store offers official NBA apparel, collectibles and more, along with Disney products designed specifically for NBA Experience.

NBA Experience is the latest collaboration between Walt Disney World Resort and the NBA. The day before the NBA Experience grand opening, the second annual Jr. NBA Global Championship concluded at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, which featured the top 13- and 14-year-old youth boys and girls basketball teams from around the world. Walt Disney World Resort also has a long-standing relationship with the Orlando Magic and the NBA.

For more information and to download high-resolution images and video of NBA Experience, visit WDWNews.com or DisneySportsNews.com.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops, entertainment venues and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

ABOUT NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

SOURCE Walt Disney World