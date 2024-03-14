NBAA Updates Management Guide to Include New Guidelines on Electronic Recordkeeping

Revisions include more detailed information on methods to digitize records, best practices, and electronic signatures.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NBAA announced that it has updated its Management Guide to include details on how business aviation departments can begin transferring their aircraft records to safer, more secure digital versions. The NBAA Management Guide has long been considered the "go-to" when it comes to details, processes, and management for the entire business aviation industry. The guide now includes supporting documentation for companies like Bluetail, that are working towards a digitized future in business aviation.

NBAA Management Guide Gets an Update

The updated guidance comes after years of discussing the importance and evolution of digital solutions, as well as the increased prevalence of digital and cloud-based MRO systems — including digitizing records and using digital signatures.

"Business aviation is continually evolving and, like other industries, the future is digital," said Roy Gioconda, NBAA Mx Committee member and Vice President of Solutions at Bluetail . "This new guidance is going to be an amazing tool to help all business aviation departments get up to speed, especially when digitizing their aircraft records."

The NBAA Management Guide was last updated in January 2022, and included the addition of Diversity and Inclusion guidance. Future revisions are planned to be released annually.

For a breakdown of the updates, you can get more info here .

For the full guidelines, NBAA members can view and download the revised NBAA Management Guide here .

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero .

