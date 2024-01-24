NBC Sports and Cosm Partner to Deliver Live Premier League Matches and More in "Shared Reality"

Notre Dame Football, Big Ten Football, Horse Racing Events also to be Produced by Cosm and Presented at its Immersive Venues for the First Time

STAMFORD, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a multi-year partnership wherein NBC Sports will bring an expansive offering of live Premier League soccer matches, along with additional live sports content from NBC Sports' world-class portfolio, to Cosm's forthcoming immersive venues.

In addition to Premier League games throughout the season, Cosm will produce and present select Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football games, as well as NBC Sports' premium horse racing events, in "Shared Reality" — an experience which bridges the virtual and physical worlds through Cosm's pioneered technology and 87-foot diameter, 8K+ LED domes.

The sports media rights agreement marks the first time that these professional league soccer, college football, and blockbuster horse racing events will be available in Shared Reality. Additionally, it marks the official debut of internationally staged events at Cosm's new venues in the United States.

"This NBC Sports partnership represents another critical step in our mission to redefine the way the world experiences content," said Jeb Terry, Cosm's President and CEO. "The deal expands our sports content offerings beyond the NBA, NHL, and UFC, and allows us to super-serve fans of all types. Fans know NBC Sports delivers a best-in-class sports experience and by adding the EPL, College Football, and Horse Racing to the programming schedule, it ensures we always have live, original, immersive content. When fans come to Cosm, there is always something new to see, and Cosm is the world's best place to experience the event next to actually being there in person."

"We're excited to partner with Cosm to offer fans a unique viewing experience for some of the most prestigious properties in our portfolio," said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.

"One of our primary goals as a company is to democratize access to the world's greatest sporting events," said Peter Murphy, Cosm's SVP, Content and Media. "For most EPL fans in the U.S., getting to a game in England is prohibitive for many reasons. Through this tremendous partnership with NBC Sports, sitting pitch side on weekend mornings in LA, Dallas, and beyond will be possible. It will feel like you're there, especially as we pair the experience with contextual F&B opportunities."

Cosm's first two public venues – set to open in 2024 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park and Dallas at Grandscape, with plans to expand to additional locations in key markets – will deliver state-of-the-art visuals and merge the energy of the crowd with elevated food and beverage service to make guests feel like they are sitting front row, courtside, or on the pitch at live events taking place across the world. Details of the schedule of events upon the opening of its venues will be shared at a later date.

About Cosm
Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.   

About NBC Sports
NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

