nbkc bank Named Bank of the Year in Q2 Excellence Awards for 2026

Prestigious Award Recognizes Digital Innovation, Customer Service, Community Engagement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nbkc bank today announced it has been named 2026 Bank of the Year in the annual Excellence Awards from Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

Q2, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

The Q2 Excellence Awards are an annual program recognizing banks and credit unions driving significant business outcomes, delivering exceptional digital experiences and strengthening the communities they serve. The recipients were honored at CONNECT 26, Q2's conference held in Austin, Texas. nbkc bank was selected Bank of the Year from more than 60 nominated financial institutions. Q2 noted nbkc bank's ongoing digital innovation, exceptional customer service and engagement with the communities where it operates.

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to delivering a better banking experience—one that is simple, transparent, and centered on our customers," said Melissa Eggleston, chief deposit and operations officer for nbkc bank. "It validates our product offering as we continue to innovate and grow in ways to help customers make smarter, more confident financial choices and setting a high standard for what banking can be."

"We are proud to recognize nbkc bank as the 2026 Q2 Excellence Award Bank of the Year," said Q2 Chief Business Officer Kirk Coleman. "nbkc bank exemplifies what it means to put customers first while leveraging innovative digital solutions to drive real impact in the communities they serve. This award is a reflection of their commitment to excellence and their leadership in shaping the future of financial services."

nbkc bank has four branches in the greater Kansas City region and a national online presence. Since its founding in 1999, it has focused on digital adoption supported by high-touch service. Deploying this approach, it aims to create exceptional customer experiences across its retail, commercial, mortgage and Banking as a Service businesses.

About nbkc bank

Having celebrated 25 years in 2024, nbkc bank is a Kansas City-based community bank with a nationwide online presence. Known for pairing intuitive technology with personal support, nbkc delivers digital solutions for mortgage, consumer, and business banking, plus Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) for companies nationwide. The bank also founded Fountain City Fintech®, an accelerator for growing fintech startups. nbkc remains committed to leading the industry toward simpler, more transparent banking. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

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SOURCE nbkc bank