NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® LIVE APP LAUNCHES ON LG SMART TVS

LG Smart TV Owners Can Access Dynamic Content Offerings and Immersive Always-On Experiences for 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship set to tip off next week, LG Electronics USA announced the launch of the NCAA March Madness Live app (MML) tri-presented by AT&T 5G, Coca-Cola, and Capital One on its LG Smart TVs1 including its critically acclaimed LG OLED TVs and LG QNED MiniLED TVs. The app can be accessed via LG's webOS Smart TV platform and a variety of other connected and mobile devices2.

NCAA March Madness Live, managed by Turner Sports in partnership with the NCAA and CBS Sports, is the ultimate live streaming and second screen destination for the NCAA Men's Tournament.

The MML app will provide more ways to watch and engage with all the action from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship this year. The updated platform experience will include all-new dynamic viewing experiences to make it easier for fans to catch every last-minute basket and wild comeback3.

The integration of the MML app on LG's Smart TVs is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones.

LG's support of NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire both fans and student athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

LG will also launch an exclusive content series focusing on Division II and Division III rivalries. Details on this program will be announced at a later date.

LG's OLED TVs deliver perfect black levels, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows consumers to have the best possible experience when watching sports, movies, playing video games and more. To learn more about LG TVs, visit lg.com.

1 LG Smart TVs with webOS version 4.0 or higher. TV model years 2018-2022.

2 Available to download across 18 mobile and connected devices including LG Smart TVs.

3 Subscription fees for certain features in the MML app may be required.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA® is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA® championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its long-standing partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The Turner Sports portfolio includes two of the hottest digital destinations for young sports fans in Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, along with the B/R Live streaming platform and ELEAGUE, a leading gaming and esports entertainment brand. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products.

