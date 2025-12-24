NCAP 2026 Countdown: Raytron's Thermal Camera Boosts Nighttime AEB and VRU Detection for OEMs

YANTAI, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Euro NCAP prepares to roll out its 2026 safety protocol, the automotive industry is facing a fundamental shift, from post-crash protection to pre-collision avoidance. The new requirements introduce complex test scenarios, pushing vehicle perception systems to perform reliably under extreme conditions. Leveraging automotive-grade infrared thermal imaging, Raytron provides OEMs with a robust sensing foundation to address these challenges, enabling next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) systems to maintain safety performance even when visibility fails.

Why Thermal Imaging Matters for Euro NCAP 2026

Facing new Euro NCAP requirements, vehicle mounted thermal cameras leverage their physics-based infrared thermal imaging to complement perception gaps where traditional sensors fail. Independent of ambient light, they detect objects' emitted heat, providing a distinct information dimension.

Overcome low-light/night challenges : Whether test fields meet 2000 lux or simulate night, thermal imagers clearly detect heat-emitting targets like pedestrians and cyclists, supporting ADAS under Euro NCAP.

Eliminate glare blind spots: In tunnels or sunset glare conditions where cameras fail, infrared night vision cameras maintain reliable perception, ensuring continuous data for CCFtap/CCCscp at intersections and preventing sensor-induced system failures.

Enhance Biological Object Detection: Strong contrast between pedestrians or animals and background in thermal imaging cameras accelerates accurate detection in busy urban scenes.

Raytron's Thermal Imaging Engineered for Automotive Excellence

Raytron's strength lies in its fully integrated automotive thermal imaging capabilities, spanning infrared thermal cameras to perception algorithms, all compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 2 standards. The company's solutions are already in production, powering the thermal imaging AEB system on the Zeekr 9X and featured in models from BYD and Geely. To date, Raytron's thermal imaging modules have been adopted in over 20 vehicle models through 15 automakers. "Euro NCAP 2026 tests the limits of perception," said Whilson Li, Raytron's automotive executive. "We believe true 'zero-collision' safety must see through the dark. Raytron's thermal imaging is becoming the foundational layer for all-weather autonomy."

As vehicle safety paradigms shifts, Raytron is dedicated to providing the foundational perception layer essential for achieving the vision of zero-collision mobility.

