NCCN and AstraZeneca Seek Opportunities to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) is collaborating with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, to further quality in cancer care for people with advanced ovarian cancer. This follows a recently announced and still active request for proposals, also in collaboration with AstraZeneca, on innovative approaches for improving care in unresectable stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer. Letters of intent are due Monday, July 22, 2019, for this new opportunity, which is available to researchers at any of the 28 NCCN Member Institutions.

"Advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer remains a treatment challenge," explained Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "It's currently the deadliest gynecologic cancer, and requires a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach. With this project, we're looking for research that focuses on how to optimize multiple facets of management effectiveness by harnessing innovative technologies or addressing knowledge gaps."

Some areas of particular interest for proposals include:

Adhering to standard of care management

Delivering care through innovative methods (e.g. telemedicine and/or coordination of care between academic centers and community practices)

Improving adoption of appropriate genetic testing

Discovering new strategies for sharing and implementing novel findings expeditiously

Creating shared decision-making models

Improving the use of supportive services

Utilizing technology to enhance quality of life in patients

Proposals that are reproducible, scalable, rapidly implementable, and provide quantifiable outcome measures are preferred. NCCN ORP is also interested in discovering concepts to reduce financial toxicity, manage care across multiple facilities, increase clinical trial enrollment, and enhance shared decision-making and patient information.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of patients with cancer. Collaboration between NCCN Member Institutions is strongly encouraged in order to cultivate interactive sharing of knowledge and expertise, and to utilize the combined strengths of members. For more information and to read the entire Request for Proposals, visit NCCN.org/ORP.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. By defining and advancing high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers around the world.

The NCCN Member Institutions are: Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, NE; Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, OH; City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA; Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center | Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA; Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, NC; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA; Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, WA; The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, MD; Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Rochester, MN; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH; O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Birmingham, AL; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, NY; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN; Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford, CA; UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA; UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA; University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI; Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN; and Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven, CT.

