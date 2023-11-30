NCCN and SLACOM Host International Symposium to Improve Breast Cancer Care in Latin America

News provided by

National Comprehensive Cancer Network

30 Nov, 2023, 09:04 ET

Experts from across Latin America explore how to improve access to recommended treatment practices based on the latest international guidelines.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Latin American and Caribbean Society of Medical Oncology (SLACOM) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) host the Latin American Regional Breast Cancer Summit: Advocating and Implementing Guideline-Concordant Cancer Care for Patients. Esteemed experts from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and the United States will present challenges, barriers, and potential solutions for improving access to guideline-concordant breast cancer care in the Latin American region. The regional summit provides an opportunity for a diverse group of multidisciplinary experts to identify and fill any knowledge gaps in breast cancer care and health system processes for cancer prevention and control in Latin America.

Continue Reading

Visit NCCN.org/global for cancer treatment resources that have been tailored for specific regions or translated into Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages.

"There is a clear and urgent need to improve our current processes and systems, including those that guide patients in navigating health systems in Latin America," said Eduardo L. Cazap, MD, PhD, Founder and First President of SLACOM. "We hope that the findings and recommendations from the SLACOM/NCCN Working Group, as well as the feedback from the Latin American Regional Breast Cancer Summit will inform the development of Implementation Guidelines for Breast Cancer that can be used by patients, physicians, and systems to take action to address the needs of patients."

SLACOM and NCCN first launched a project to convene thought leaders, government entities, health care providers, patients, and civil society members to conduct a rigorous analysis of cancer burden, existing guidelines and healthcare utilization and accessibility, gaps, obstacles, and system disruptions to guideline-concordant care in Argentina in 2022. The SLACOM/NCCN Working Group developed a set of findings and recommendations to address the major impediments to guideline implementation in breast cancer care, which were presented and discussed at the summit.

That summit also included a presentation outlining the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative Implementation Framework to provide a practical model to help inform the work of the group moving forward.

"We are honored to continue working alongside SLACOM and others in the Latin America region," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "People with cancer everywhere should have access to treatment based on established evidence-based, expert consensus guidelines. Today's webinar is part of the SLACOM/NCCN Working Group's ongoing commitment to develop procedures that improve the implementation of best practices in this region, according to the latest international standards."

NCCN has previously collaborated with other groups in the Latin American region and translated resources for patients and health care providers into Spanish and other languages. Learn more about how the gold standard NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) have been adapted for various locations and resource levels worldwide at NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Also from this source

NCCN y SLACOM organizan un simposio internacional para mejorar la atención del cáncer de mama en Latinoamérica

NCCN y SLACOM organizan un simposio internacional para mejorar la atención del cáncer de mama en Latinoamérica

La Sociedad Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Oncología Médica (SLACOM) y National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) organizan la Cumbre Regional...
NCCN e SLACOM são as anfitriãs do Simpósio Internacional para Melhoria do Tratamento do Câncer de Mama na América Latina

NCCN e SLACOM são as anfitriãs do Simpósio Internacional para Melhoria do Tratamento do Câncer de Mama na América Latina

Hoje, a Sociedade Latino-americana e do Caribe de Oncologia Médica (SLACOM) e a National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) sediam o Encontro...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.