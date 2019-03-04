NCCN Awards Grants to Investigators to Study Trifluridine and Tipiracil in Various Cancers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) has funded three investigators from NCCN Member Institutions through a collaborative scientific research relationship with Taiho Oncology, Inc. to further evaluate the clinical effectiveness and safety of trifluridine and tipiracil (TAS-102) for treatment of various advanced, solid tumors.

The following studies were awarded funding through NCCN ORP:

Patrick Boland , MD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, A Phase II Study of TAS-102, Irinotecan and Bevacizumab in Pre-treated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (TABAsCO)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Mahipal , MBBS , Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Phase II Trial of trifluridine/tipiracil in Combination with Irinotecan in Biliary Tract Cancers

, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Sarbajit Mukherjee , MD, MS, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Use of Trifluridine/tipiracil and Oxaliplatin as Induction Chemotherapy in Resectable Esophageal and Gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) Adenocarcinoma

"NCCN ORP congratulates Drs. Boland, Mahipal, and Mukherjee on their awards," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "We look forward to working with them to learn more about how patients with different cancers respond to this treatment, particularly in combination with other agents. We hope this research will lead to a better understanding of how to improve outcomes for people with colorectal, biliary tract, esophageal, and other cancers."

"Taiho Oncology is excited to collaborate with the NCCN ORP to further the investigation of trifluridine/tipiracil in metastatic cancer," said Martin Birkhofer, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "These awards will advance critical clinical research and reflect Taiho's commitment to improving the lives of people with colorectal, gastric, and other advanced cancers."

Submissions were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of medical oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The funded concepts were selected based on several criteria, including scientific merit, existing data, feasibility, and the types of studies necessary to further evaluate trifluridine/tipiracil. The studies are expected to start enrolling patients in the next 10 months and be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP draws on the expertise of the investigators at NCCN Member Institutions to facilitate all phases of clinical research in order to advance therapeutic options for people with cancer. To learn more about the NCCN ORP and ongoing clinical trials, visit NCCN.org/ORP.

