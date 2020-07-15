NCCN Explores Adoption of Biosimilars in Oncology in Collaboration with Pfizer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP), in collaboration with Pfizer Inc., has announced an open RFP for projects that support innovative approaches to improve the processes related to appropriate biosimilar adoption in oncology. Approved biosimilars are copies of biologic medicines that are similar—even if not completely identical—to the original reference product and have been demonstrated in analytical studies to be highly similar in terms of efficacy and safety profile. Letters of Intent (LOIs) are welcome from academic or community centers, patient advocacy groups, or health care professional organizations based in the United States, with the exception of small, physician-owned group practices. LOIs are due on September 9, 2020.

"The creation of a sustainable and competitive marketplace for biologics and biosimilars—in keeping with FDA guidance—can increase treatment options while generating cancer care cost savings," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "A recent RAND corporation study found that if biosimilars became 50 percent of the market share, it could mean savings of 150 billion dollars in drug spending between 2017 and 2026.1 With this RFP, we're looking for impactful approaches to objectively measure and validate models for supporting and increasing the safe and proper use of biosimilars in oncology."

"We are enthusiastic about the ability for biosimilars to help increase access to essential medicines and potentially lower the cost of care when utilized," said Andrew Coop, North America Medical Lead, Pfizer Oncology. "We are thrilled to collaborate with NCCN to further explore solutions like biosimilars for people living with cancer."

Some suggested areas of study include:

Quality of care and best practices around the appropriate use of biosimilars

Quality of care and best practices around the perceptions of biosimilars

Quality/Process improvement projects that impact efficiency and resource utilization

Educational tools for providers, nurses, pharmacists, administrative units

Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee processes

Pharmacy practices that improve the safety or use of biosimilars

Electronic medical records and integration of biosimilars

Tools impacting prescribing behaviors

Clinical pathway and consensus guidelines development

Challenges related to payer mandates/insurance issues

Optimization and integration of processes

Value/Quality/Cost for patients, clinicians and institutions

Collaboration between institutions is strongly encouraged in order to encourage interactive sharing of knowledge and expertise.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improves the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology. For more information, visit NCCN.org/ORP.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

1 https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE264.html. Mulcahy, Andrew W., Jakub P. Hlavka, and Spencer R. Case, Biosimilar Cost Savings in the United States: Initial Experience and Future Potential. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2017

