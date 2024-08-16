NCLD Opens Applications for the 2024 Everyday Champion Awards

Recognizing educators, paraprofessionals, and service providers who build strong relationships with students and families to enhance success.

Showcasing the impactful work of those committed to supporting students with learning disabilities and ADHD.

Three winners will each receive $5,000 and be celebrated at NCLD's benefit event on December 5, 2024 .

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) announces the launch of the 2024 Everyday Champion Awards (ECA), dedicated to honoring exceptional educators, paraprofessionals, and school-related service providers who prove that strong relationships with students and families are crucial for student success. These awards spotlight individuals committed to helping students with learning disabilities (LD) and/or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) thrive in K-12 settings.

NCLD's Everyday Champion Awards recognize the remarkable contributions of general and special educators and school-related service providers. These professionals exemplify excellence in:

Personalizing learning

Supporting student mental health

Celebrating neurodiversity

Creating inclusive and welcoming spaces

Believing in the potential of all students

Finding creative ways to engage students in learning

Three awards will be presented, each accompanied by a $5,000 prize:

K-5 Educator Award 6-12 Educator Award Paraprofessional & Direct-Service Provider Award

Applications open on Saturday, August 10, and close on Monday, September 30. To learn more about the nomination criteria and application timeline, visit ncld.org/scholarships-awards/everyday-champion-award/ .

About NCLD

The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that individuals with learning disabilities have the support, tools, and resources they need to succeed in school, work, and life. Established with a commitment to fostering inclusivity and equity in education, NCLD engages in advocacy, research, and the development of innovative programs to empower individuals with learning disabilities. Through collaboration with educators, policymakers, and the broader community, NCLD transforms systems and policies to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment. Learn more at ncld.org .

