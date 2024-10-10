NCLEX® Review Students Who Use UWorld Can Study Now, Pay Later with New Financing Options

Online education company introduces Affirm financing option for NCLEX prep courses, FNP question bank

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Nursing, the gold standard in NCLEX® prep, has partnered with Affirm to offer installment payment options on its review courses.

UWorld Nursing students now have the opportunity to choose a monthly payment plan at the point of sale. This alternative way of paying for high-quality NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN review resources and the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification exam question bank prevents students from having to delay their test prep if they don't have funds immediately available.

Utilizing these financing options is a simple and secure process that gives students control over their budgets. Students select a monthly payment plan and receive an approval decision instantly. There is no hard credit check, so applying does not impact a credit score. The final displayed cost will be what students can expect to pay over time. There is no deferred interest and no upfront or hidden fees.

"Our goal is to bring the effectiveness of our NCLEX review courses to candidates who are invested in furthering their education but on a tighter budget," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "With these financing options, students can prepare with Computer Adaptive Testing (CAT), self-assessments, high-yield review videos, and practice questions with a monthly payment that fits their needs."

Financing options can be applied to UWorld Nursing's NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN review courses and the FNP QBank. For more information on UWorld Nursing review courses, visit nursing.uworld.com.

UWorld is a worldwide leader in online learning. Since 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes medical, nursing, accounting, finance, legal, pharmacy, and college readiness exams including the USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE®/PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, MCAT®, CPA®, CMA®, CIA, CFA®, CMT®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, CPJE, SAT®, ACT®, and AP®. UWorld's high-quality test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand for students. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

