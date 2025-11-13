UWorld College Readiness Honored with CODiE Award

Nov 13, 2025

Company's Courses for AP ® recognized as best college readiness solution

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld College Readiness, offering educators online teaching and learning tools for SAT®, ACT®, and AP® courses, has been recognized with a 2025 CODiE Award for enhancing teaching, learning, and student engagement.

UWorld's Courses for AP  were named the best college readiness solution in the education technology category. The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

"This recognition affirms our team's dedication to innovation and excellence and celebrates our commitment to ensuring all students are prepared for college and beyond," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and chief executive officer of UWorld. "AP programs should be a pathway to success for every student, but resource gaps, varying student readiness, and instructional challenges make that difficult. We're proud that more and more teachers and schools are choosing our platform to empower learners to excel." 

UWorld's Courses for AP offer time-saving instructional tools, data-driven analytics, and rigorous exam preparation all in one place to help expand AP access, improve student outcomes, and support teachers. The company's exam-aligned practice questions, in-depth answer explanations, and targeted study tools reinforce understanding and ensure students and teachers have what they need to succeed.

For information about UWorld's Courses for AP, free upcoming webinars, on-demand educational videos, case studies, and more, visit collegereadiness.uworld.com.

About UWorld
UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions, and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Gleason
[email protected]
469-978-3657

SOURCE UWorld

