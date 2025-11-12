UWorld Introduces New Accounting Tools and Instructor Videos into CMA® and CPA Courses

Targeted enhancements keep CMA candidates on track to pass and help CPA candidates master difficult TBS questions — expanding proven prep resources

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Accounting has expanded its Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) review program and enhanced its Certified Public Accountant (CPA) offerings to help candidates pass these high-stakes licensure exams.

CMA Course Additions

The global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education has incorporated SmartPath Predictive Technology® and new lecture videos from instructor Peter Olinto into its 2026 CMA courses . SmartPath Predictive Technology uses real pass-rate data from past test-takers to create performance goals for current candidates.

Olinto, who holds JD, CFA, and CPA (inactive) credentials, joins other UWorld expert accounting educators in the company's CMA video lessons. He has more than 28 years of experience teaching CPA, CMA, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) review courses.

Refreshed CMA study guides, available in print and digital formats, now align with the 2026 exam and offer expanded practice questions and the detailed answer explanations UWorld is renowned for.

CPA Course Enhancements

To improve CPA candidates' understanding and exam readiness, UWorld has introduced more than 100 task-based simulation (TBS) mastery videos to its CPA courses and question banks . These instructional videos, which range from 5 to 15 minutes, provide step-by-step guidance to help students confidently approach complex exam questions. The course also includes more than 500 TBS practice questions and solutions across all core sections of the CPA Exam.

SmartPath Predictive Technology is also featured in the company's CPA courses. UWorld users who met their SmartPath CPA goals reported a 90% pass rate on the most recent CPA exams. According to the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants' Q3 2025 results, CPA Exam pass rates range between 40% and 70% across sections.

"We continue to invest in the success of future accounting professionals with best-in-class content, innovative learning tools, and high-quality instructors," said Chandra Pemmasani, MD, founder and chief executive officer of UWorld. "Our candidates will be better prepared to track progress, predict exam readiness, and tackle real-world scenarios — all while being guided by Peter Olinto."

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions, and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Gleason

[email protected]

469-978-3657

SOURCE UWorld