NCMA and WorldCC Announce the Launch of the Commerce & Contract Management (CCM) Institute

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Contract Management Association (NCMA) and World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) are excited to announce the official launch of the Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute), a globally focused research institute dedicated to setting higher standards for buying and selling practices across all industries and sectors.

CCM Institute

Co-founded by NCMA and WorldCC, CCM Institute's mission is to elevate global commerce and contracting by providing practical, data-driven research that influences policy and enhances the way goods and services are exchanged. Through its work, CCM Institute will deliver cutting-edge insights that drive real, measurable improvements in both private and public sector contracting.

Vision and Purpose

The vision for CCM Institute is clear: To apply research and insights that shape policy and practice globally, delivering better outcomes for society. With this vision, the Institute's purpose is to empower, elevate, and advance the profession through knowledge and insights. By focusing on real-world challenges and shaping standards and practices, CCMI seeks to foster more efficient, inclusive, and trustworthy commercial relationships that benefit businesses, governments, and societies worldwide.

"We are thrilled to co-found this groundbreaking initiative," said Sally Guyer, CEO of WorldCC. "CCM Institute will provide critical insights into commerce and contracting, helping to raise global standards. Together, we will drive positive change, building trust in business relationships, supporting social inclusion, and generating broad economic benefits."

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, highlighted CCM Institute's commitment to actionable research, saying, "CCM Institute is set to transform our approach to commerce and contracting. Our research will uphold rigorous academic standards while addressing real-world challenges. The insights we produce will drive better outcomes in both public and private sectors, raising global contract management standards."

CCM Institute will be led by Tim Cummins, President of WorldCC, who will serve as Executive Director. Under his leadership, CCM Institute will advance research that delivers actionable standards and practices, aiming to improve global approaches to the exchange of goods and services.

This initiative represents the latest step in the strong collaboration between NCMA and WorldCC, formalized in 2023. In addition to CCM Institute, the two organizations are also co-authoring the 4th edition of the Contract Management Standard® and have recently completed research benchmarking public sector contracting.

About Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute):

The Commerce & Contract Management Institute seeks to improve the world through higher standards in buying and selling. Through rigorous, practical research and insights, both relevant and useful, they shape global policy and practice.

CCM Institute helps society by driving up standards for the exchange of goods and services, resulting in better trading outcomes in both the private and public sectors.

As a not-for-profit organization, CCM Institute was founded, and is supported, by World Commerce & Contracting and National Contract Management Association.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Hodgins, Head of Marketing, WorldCC, [email protected]

Holly DeHesa, Director of Marketing and Communications, NCMA, 281-865-3296, [email protected]

SOURCE National Contract Management Association