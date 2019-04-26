NCMA's Contract Management Standard™ Becomes Accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

ASHBURN, Va., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCMA continues to fulfil its vision to define the standards and the body of knowledge for the contract management profession. NCMA is honored to announce that its Contract Management Standard™ (CMS™) has become accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Through an independent third-party assessment conducted by ANSI, the process used by NCMA to develop the CMS™ demonstrated competence and was in accordance with ANSI's specific requirements.

The ANSI accreditation process will contribute to the continual improvement of the contract management workforce and provide a bridge between formal standards and individual competence.

The common and repeated use of the CMS™ will provide stability to our career field, identify meaningful job tasks and competencies, and offer a roadmap for targeted professional development.

Learn more by visiting our website at www.ncmahq.org/ANSI.

Founded in 1959, NCMA is the world's leading professional resource for those in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. For more information on the association, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

SOURCE National Contract Management Association

