NCTB Baseball Joins Perfect Game

"This was a right time, right place opportunity for us and Perfect Game," said Adam Farb, President of NCTB Baseball, "We couldn't pass on the opportunity to partner with Perfect Game to develop exciting new events for teams and players in California. Perfect Game's wide array of options, brand and technology are the best in the industry- and we are excited to join forces with PG to provide additional opportunities and experiences to players and families.

Jerry Ford said that NCTB Baseball is the premier tournament company in California. Since the company's founding in 2005, over 35,000 teams have participated in an NCTB event. NCTB has been on the leading-edge with innovative event concepts like The League & The 100, which bring the best players in the region together under one umbrella. Adding Adam Farb and NCTB Baseball expands our reach and influence both geographically and demographically in California and continues our mission to always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, as we grow the game of baseball. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Adam Farb and his staff at NCTB Baseball to our Perfect Game Family. We look forward to elevating California's youth and amateur baseball to new heights."

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500+ tournaments, 40,000+ games, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

