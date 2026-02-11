PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GOODLES

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new partnership with GOODLES, the brand that reimagined boxed mac and cheese, naming the brand the Official Mac & Cheese of Perfect Game. The collaboration will bring delicious, nutrient-packed mac and cheese to families and players during premiere events and tournaments.

While practice makes perfect, a player's diet can't be ignored either. GOODLES is teaming up with Perfect Game to provide its convenient microwavable mac and cheese cups that deliver protein and fiber in welcome packages at select Perfect Game events, including the Perfect Game All-American Classic (PGAAC), Perfect Game All-Star Game and Select Fest Games. In addition, GOODLES will have an on-site presence at two of Perfect Game's premiere events — the WWBA National Championships and the National All-State Championship — where attendees can enjoy product sampling throughout the tournaments.

"Perfect Game families are constantly on the move — traveling to tournaments, juggling long days at the ballpark and looking for quick, satisfying food options," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "GOODLES delivers a fast, on-the-go option that still checks the boxes on taste and nutrition, making it a perfect fit for our athletes and their families."

GOODLES was founded with the goal of creating "gooder," nutrient-packed noodles that do not compromise flavor or texture. It leads the mac and cheese category with clean ingredients, packing each box with 14 grams of protein, seven grams of prebiotic fiber and 21 vitamins and minerals from plant sources per serving. The brand is also the first boxed mac and cheese company to receive the Clean Label Purity Award certification, meaning its final products are third-party tested for over 400 contaminants and meet the organization's highest standards.

GOODLES co-founders Paul Earle and Jen Zeszut are both parents of baseball players. Between the two of them, they estimate they have spent over 5,000 hours with their respective boys at baseball games and practices, inclusive of drive time.

"Suffice it to say, when it comes to the youth baseball experience, we get it," said Earle. "This is why we're so excited for GOODLES to partner with Perfect Game and provide baseball families with delicious, on-the-go nutrition. It's going to be a home run."

GOODLES is available in stores nationwide and online. Shoppers can find retailers near them using the store locator or purchase directly at goodles.com.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Goodles

GOODLES makes noodles, gooder. The brand launched in November 2021, born out of the idea that mac and cheese is a cornerstone of pleasurable eating and loved by all ages, yet often lacks nutrition and delicious and fun flavors. Made with a proprietary noodle recipe that looks, tastes, cooks, and chews just like the noodles we all love, GOODLES includes protein, fiber, prebiotics, and 21 nutrients from plants. Plus, it's a Low Glycemic Index food, has fewer calories, and is the first boxed mac and cheese to win the coveted Clean Label Purity Award. Located in Santa Cruz, CA, GOODLES is committed to giving away at least 1% of all products sold to organizations that address food insecurity. For more information on GOODLES, visit www.goodles.com.

