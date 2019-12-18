NCTC Partners with Zayo for IP Transit Services

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announces its agreement with Zayo, a leading global communications infrastructure provider. This new partnership furthers NCTC's mission to create cost-effective solutions its members can use to deliver fast, reliable broadband services to consumers and businesses.

"Our new agreement with Zayo gives our member operators access to a globally recognized leader in communications infrastructure," said Rich Fickle, President of NCTC. "This agreement creates attractive economic benefits for our members at a time when broadband traffic continues to grow at a rapid pace with greater emphasis on low latency, QoS, and reliability. We're building a strong foundation for the business today, and a relationship that allows us to explore ways to work together on applications of new technologies including 5G backhaul, gaming and other emerging opportunities pursued by our members."

"Right away this agreement gives our members access to competitively priced IP Transit services from Zayo, an innovative partner with a reputation for quality and reliability. The whole team at NCTC is excited to bring our member operators another great, cost-effective option for delivering the broadband service their customers expect," said Jared Baumann, Vice President of Broadband Solutions, NCTC.

"Our IP Transit services will provide a vital conduit for NCTC members," said Julia Robin, Senior Vice President of IP Solutions at Zayo. "As a Tier 1 provider, we provide direct connectivity to more than 200 IP PoPs and 1,200 data centers, facilitating fast, high-quality performance to both major metropolitan areas and smaller markets across the globe."

