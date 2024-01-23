Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market expected to progress at 38.23% CAGR, Growth driven by the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles - Technavio

The increasing funding for research and development in this field is a major trend in the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The near autonomous passenger car market is estimated to grow by USD 294.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.23% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is a key factor driving market growth. Automotive manufacturers are rapidly integrating automation in vehicles to meet the growing demand for comfort and convenience. This competitive landscape is driving quicker development of semi-autonomous vehicles, allowing automakers to enhance safety and security. These vehicles seamlessly transition between automatic and manual modes, adapting to the driver's needs for improved driving experience. This integration involves Autonomous vehicles, Electric vehicles, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Machine learning, Artificial intelligence, Sensor technology, Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging), Radar systems, Computer vision, Autonomous driving software, Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, Connected cars, Edge computing, and 5G technology.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (ADAS level 1 and ADAS level 2) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The near autonomous passenger car market share growth by the ADAS level 1 segment will be significant during the forecast period. ADAS refers to a class of technologies that help drivers with driving and parking.

Based on geography, the global near autonomous passenger car market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global near autonomous passenger car market.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global autonomous vehicle market during the forecast period. Several leading vehicle manufacturers are relocating manufacturing to Mexico due to labor cost advantages, boosting vehicle production. The United States leads in autonomous vehicle research and development, with automakers concentrating on advanced AI integration for self-driving vehicles through acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations with technology startups and fleet operators.

The increasing funding for research and development in this field is a major trend

is a major trend Concerns related to cybersecurity are major challenges

Major Technologies

In the Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) represent a pivotal segment, encompassing technologies that enhance driving and parking capabilities. These systems, leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, sensor technology, such as lidar and radar systems, and computer vision, significantly improve vehicle and road safety by enabling secure human-machine interaction. ADAS utilizes automated technology to detect surrounding impediments or driver errors, playing a crucial role in the development of autonomous vehicles. Moreover, with the integration of autonomous driving software and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication in connected cars, ADAS is evolving to incorporate edge computing and 5G technology, further enhancing its capabilities and expanding its potential impact on the automotive industry.

What are the key data covered in this Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Near Autonomous Passenger Car Market companies

