NEARLY 10,000 MICHIGAN NURSES JOIN TEAMSTERS IN HISTORIC UNION ELECTION

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses at Corewell Health of Southern Michigan have voted to join the Teamsters. This historic election of more than 9,600 nurses at nine different hospitals across Southeastern Michigan is one of the largest National Labor Relations Board elections in more than 20 years.

"Despite Corewell waging one of the most expensive and aggressive union-busting campaigns we've ever seen, these nurses knew their value and were determined to become Teamsters," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Corewell nurses chose the Teamsters because they knew it was the only way to secure a strong union contract. This organizing win is exactly what we mean when we say we are building the biggest, fastest, and strongest Teamsters Union."

These new members will now join more than 57,000 other Teamsters who organized with North America's strongest union under the leadership of the O'Brien-Zuckerman administration.

"Health care workers like Corewell Teamsters were praised as heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their employer has had little to no appreciation for them since," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services Division. "Nurses are tired of being disrespected, paid poverty wages, and denied access to the same high-quality care that they provide. While this was not an easy battle, Corewell nurses channeled what it really means to be a Teamster and fought back to ensure they got the strongest possible union representation. With this new unit at Corewell, the Teamsters Union will now represent nearly 50,000 essential health care workers across the country."

