Nearly 2,800 Global Leaders to Gather at the 2026 Best Buddies Leadership Conference

"One Team, One World" Celebrates the power of friendship, leadership, and inclusion

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), will welcome nearly 2,800 student leaders, volunteers, educators, participants, advisors, and supporters from around the globe to the 2026 Best Buddies Leadership Conference (BBLC), taking place July 17–20, 2026, at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Best Buddies International. (PRNewsFoto/Best Buddies International) Best Buddies Founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver and student leaders participate in the Friendship Walk during the annual Best Buddies Leadership Conference at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Recognized as the organization's premier leadership development event, BBLC empowers the next generation of inclusion advocates through immersive learning, leadership training, inspiring speakers, and unforgettable shared experiences. This year's theme, "One Team, One World," reflects Best Buddies' belief that meaningful change happens when people of every ability come together to build communities where everyone belongs.

"For more than 35 years, the Best Buddies Leadership Conference has inspired thousands of young leaders to create lasting change in their schools and communities," said Stephanie Moore, Senior Vice-President, Mission Advancement & Field Operations, Best Buddies International. "This year's theme, One Team, One World, reminds us that while we may come from different places and backgrounds, we are united by one mission—to build a more inclusive world. Together, we are proving that friendship has the power to change lives."

Throughout the four-day conference, attendees will participate in dynamic workshops, leadership trainings, advocacy sessions, networking experiences, and celebrations designed to strengthen the global Best Buddies movement.

Inspiring Speakers and Special Guests

The 2026 conference will feature an extraordinary lineup of celebrities, advocates, athletes, performers, and influencers who embody the spirit of inclusion and leadership, including:

Cassie Donegan , Miss America 2026

, Miss America 2026 Holly Robinson Peete , actress, author, producer, and autism advocate

, actress, author, producer, and autism advocate TJ Salta , magician and winner of Netflix's Star Search 2026

, magician and winner of Netflix's Kayla Kosmalski , actress, model, advocate, and Miss Delaware Teen USA 2024

, actress, model, advocate, and Miss Delaware Teen USA 2024 Kyle and Brent Pease , renowned endurance athletes, motivational speakers, and co-founders of The Kyle Pease Foundation

, renowned endurance athletes, motivational speakers, and co-founders of The Kyle Pease Foundation Garin Flowers , television host and former The Bachelorette star

, television host and former star Marlana VanHoose , nationally acclaimed singer and musician

, nationally acclaimed singer and musician Brody Grant and Sharon Catherine Brown , acclaimed Broadway performers and advocates

and , acclaimed Broadway performers and advocates Madison Marilla and Subodh Garg , stars of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum

and , stars of Netflix's Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders

Billy Blanks, Jr. , fitness instructor, choreographer, and wellness influencer

, fitness instructor, choreographer, and wellness influencer Echo Piccone , singer, actress, and social media personality

, singer, actress, and social media personality Aneliese Biwer, professional aerialist

These guests will join Best Buddies participants and ambassadors in sharing stories of perseverance, leadership, inclusion, and the transformative power of friendship.

Conference Highlights

The 2026 Best Buddies Leadership Conference will feature:

Opening Ceremonies , featuring live entertainment, motivational speakers, and inspiring performances to launch the weekend.

, featuring live entertainment, motivational speakers, and inspiring performances to launch the weekend. Leadership Workshops and Educational Sessions focused on advocacy, chapter development, fundraising, communications, employment, and disability inclusion.

focused on advocacy, chapter development, fundraising, communications, employment, and disability inclusion. Interactive Networking Opportunities connecting student leaders, advisors, volunteers, and participants from around the world.

connecting student leaders, advisors, volunteers, and participants from around the world. Recognition of Outstanding Best Buddies Leaders and Chapters for their exceptional commitment to inclusion.

for their exceptional commitment to inclusion. Community Celebrations and Signature Events that foster friendship, belonging, and collaboration while bringing the entire Best Buddies family together.

that foster friendship, belonging, and collaboration while bringing the entire Best Buddies family together. The 2026 Best Buddies Friendship Games on Saturday evening at Assembly Hall, includes a friendship walk bringing thousands of participants together to celebrate friendship, acceptance, and belonging while raising awareness for the inclusion movement.

on Saturday evening at Assembly Hall, includes a friendship walk bringing thousands of participants together to celebrate friendship, acceptance, and belonging while raising awareness for the inclusion movement. The 2026 Festival of Friendship Dance Party, an energetic celebration where every attendee is invited to dance, connect, and experience the joy of true inclusion.

More than a conference, BBLC serves as a catalyst for the future of the disability inclusion movement. Participants return home equipped with practical leadership skills, innovative ideas, and lifelong friendships that strengthen Best Buddies chapters across the globe.

The "One Team, One World" theme reflects the conference's central message: when people unite through friendship, acceptance, and shared purpose, they have the power to create communities—and ultimately a world—where everyone is valued, included, and empowered to reach their full potential.

To learn more about the 2026 Best Buddies Leadership Conference, visit www.bestbuddies.org/bblc.

About Best Buddies International:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' 12 formal programs — Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, Transitions, Inclusive Living and Eunie's Buddies— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 45 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly one million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Best Buddies International

Nicole Maddox

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Buddies International