THE 27TH ANNUAL BEST BUDDIES CHALLENGE: HYANNIS PORT PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, SHAW'S AND STAR MARKET FOUNDATION AND THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. RAISES MORE THAN $4 MILLION TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, nearly 1,000 people participated in the 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and The TJX Companies, Inc. More, a cycling, run and walk fundraiser from Boston to Hyannis Port, May 29-30. The Challenge raised more than $4 million for Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and New England Patriots Quarterback, served as Honorary Chair.

New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye with wife, Ann Michael Maye, and Best Buddies Ambassador Chris Harrington at the 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and The TJX Companies, Inc.

The Challenge kicked off on Friday, May 29 with a private dinner reception at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston. During the reception, Jersey Mike's Founder Peter Cancro announced the launch of the Best Buddies Forever Fund, an initiative with the goal of raising $100 million to support the organization's future, and kick-started the effort with a personal $1 million donation. The fund will provide sustainable, long-term support for Best Buddies' programs. At Friday night's reception, Planned Lifetime Assistance Network (PLAN) of Massachusetts and Rhode Island presented Best Buddies with a $200,000 donation to support the organization's programs throughout the region.

On Saturday, May 30, hundreds of cyclists, including Professional Cyclist Cam Wurf, New England Patriots player Mack Hollins, and Former Boston Bruins Player Zdeno Chára, took to the start line at the JFK Library for the picturesque 100-mile ride portion of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, from Boston to Hyannis Port. The Challenge is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is designed to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action. It features alternative 55 and 20-mile cycling routes, and a 5K run or walk option. This year's event also featured the inaugural Best Buddies Golf Classic presented by Optum, hosted by Drake Maye at the iconic Old Sandwich Golf Club with several of Best Buddies' top sponsors. Other notable guests in attendance at this year's Challenge included Ann Michael Maye who baked with Best Buddies participants, Best Buddies Board Member and Atlanta Falcons Player Chris Lindstrom, and musical artist Jason Derulo.

"The Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port represents the very best of our organization—bringing together supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for a weekend rooted in purpose, community, and impact," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "For nearly three decades, this event has served as a powerful reminder of what can happen when people come together in support of a common mission. Every mile and every dollar raised helps create opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to build friendships, secure meaningful jobs, develop leadership skills, and live fuller, more connected lives. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to make this event such an inspiring and transformative experience year after year."

The Challenge was capped off with a New England-style clambake and a private concert by Jason Derulo at Craigville Beach. During the clambake, executives from Shaw's and Star Market presented Best Buddies with a $300,000 check donation raised from the company's Spring 2026 in-store register campaign in stores throughout New England for Best Buddies programs. Best Buddies' founder Anthony K. Shriver also encouraged guests to "Sponsor a Buddy" (to attend the Best Buddies International Leadership Conference in July) through the Drake Maye Football Toss, a tradition initiated by former Honorary Chair and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Tom Brady. Maye tossed signed footballs to guests who paid $1,000 for each one, giving Best Buddies participants the opportunity to attend the conference. In total, the football toss raised $45,000 and the auction for Pinarello's new Dogma F Road Bike raised $14,000 at Saturday's clambake in Hyannis Port.

The event was another record-breaking success, and an excellent stride in making the world more inclusive for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year's Challenge sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors Jersey Mike's Subs, Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and The TJX Companies, Inc.; Hyannis Port Club Sponsors BODYARMOR – The Official Water & Sports Beverage Partner of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, WHDH/Channel 7 -The Official Media Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, fairlife, and Bob's Discount Furniture; Cape Club Sponsors The Coca-Cola Company – The Official Beverage Partner of Best Buddies, Group 1 Automotive, Planned Lifetime Assistance Network (PLAN) of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc., and Volvo Car USA; Craigville Beach Club Sponsors Analog Devices, Beacon Mobility, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Klingman & Associates, Kyowa Kirin, MAPFRE Insurance, Morgan Stanley, Mark Edward Partners, Sevita, Teddie Peanut Butter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Wine Storage of Boston. Domestique Sponsor Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers; Official Bike Sponsor Pinarello; In-Kind Sponsors, M.S. Walker, Tito's, and Wollaston Wine & Spirits.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL :

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to more than 4,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 41 countries, positively impacting the lives of 1.5 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships.

SOURCE Best Buddies International