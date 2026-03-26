Nearly 500 Leaders Unite to Call America Back to Scripture Post-Easter

From Vision to Reality: America Reads the Bible, April 18–25

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A moment of inspiration inside the Museum of the Bible in 2024 has grown into a national gathering centered on Scripture during a milestone year in American history.

During that visit, Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, said she felt led to organize a public call to Bible reading and discipleship—an idea that has become America Reads the Bible.

Great American Pure Flix will live stream the weeklong event daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Post this Among the nearly 500 readers is a wide range of ministry, government, academic, public, and media leaders who will cover the full narrative arc of Scripture throughout the week live or by video, including national spokespersons Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron and BJ Arnett,.

From April 18–25, 2026, nearly 500 Christian leaders and 120 ministries will gather in Washington, D.C., for a continuous, week-long reading of Scripture from Genesis to Revelation. Hosted at the World Stage Theater inside the Museum of the Bible and livestreamed nationally on Great American Pure Flix, the event will launch two weeks after Easter, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Organized around the theme "One Week. One Nation. One Book," the gathering is designed to highlight the enduring role of Scripture in shaping both personal faith and the broader American story.

"The vision was to see leaders from across the country publicly express their dependence on Scripture—and invite others to do the same," Pounds said.

The week will begin with an opening event on April 18, 7 p.m. EST at National Community Church (Capitol Turnaround), followed by seven full days of readings April 19-25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST at the Museum of the Bible. Thousands are expected to participate in person and via livestream at PureFlix.com.

From Event to Movement

Hosted by Christians Engaged in partnership with Great American Pure Flix and a coalition of ministries, America Reads the Bible is positioned as more than a single gathering but as a growing movement focused on discipleship, Scripture engagement and long-term spiritual renewal.

"America Reads the Bible is a rare moment of unity, bringing leaders and everyday Americans together around the power of God's Word," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "At a time when we are approaching our nation's 250th birthday, it is important to remember the biblical principles that helped shape America from the very beginning. We believe this week will reignite a deeper engagement with Scripture long after the final passage is read, and we're honored to bring the livestream to viewers nationwide through Great American Pure Flix."

Rooted in a Biblical Pattern

The format of the event draws from a consistent pattern found in Scripture: public reading as a catalyst for revival. Organizers point to moments in the Old Testament — such as the leadership of King Josiah and the readings led by Ezra and Nehemiah — when the declaration of God's Word preceded repentance and restoration.

Following that model, participants will read Scripture aloud throughout the week, representing a wide range of backgrounds and professions, while emphasizing a shared commitment to the Bible as a foundational text.

Leaders, Ministry Partners Read 'Full Arc of Scripture'

Among the nearly 500 readers is a wide range of ministry, government, academic, public, and media leaders who will cover the full narrative arc of Scripture throughout the week live or by video. Selected participants and their scripture readings are below. Click here for the full list of readers and their assigned scripture verses: https://www.americareadsthebible.com/agenda

Candace Cameron Bure , national spokesperson, CandyRock Entertainment, Genesis 5 & 6, about the lives of Adam and Noah

, national spokesperson, CandyRock Entertainment, Genesis 5 & 6, about the lives of Adam and Noah Cameron and BJ Arnett, national spokespersons, Christ Over Career, Genesis 32-35, chronicling the lives of Jacob and his brother Esau

national spokespersons, Christ Over Career, Genesis 32-35, chronicling the lives of Jacob and his brother Esau Patricia Heaton, actress and author, will kick off the week-long event reading with "In the beginning God created the Heavens and the Earth" from Genesis 1-2

actress and author, will kick off the week-long event reading with "In the beginning God created the Heavens and the Earth" from Genesis 1-2 Franklin Graham , Samaritans Purse, Luke 10 about the parable of the Good Samaritan

, Samaritans Purse, Luke 10 about the parable of the Good Samaritan Bunni Pounds , Visionary of America Reads the Bible, Christians Engaged, John 17, depicting Jesus' final prayer to His Father before his crucifixion

, Visionary of America Reads the Bible, Christians Engaged, John 17, depicting Jesus' final prayer to His Father before his crucifixion Mike Huckabee , 29 th U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Gen. 12-13, recording God's call of Abram and the Abrahamic Covenant

, 29 U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Gen. 12-13, recording God's call of Abram and the Abrahamic Covenant Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator from Texas, and his father Rafael Cruz, author and speaker, Ezekiel 33-36, marking a pivotal shift from judgment to restoration, as Ezekiel becomes a "watchman" of hope

U.S. Senator from Texas, and his father author and speaker, Ezekiel 33-36, marking a pivotal shift from judgment to restoration, as Ezekiel becomes a "watchman" of hope Bill Abbott, Great American Pure Flix, 2 Chronicles 21-23, detailing a dark period in Judah where kings Jehoram and Ahaziah abandoned God

Great American Pure Flix, 2 Chronicles 21-23, detailing a dark period in Judah where kings Jehoram and Ahaziah abandoned God Ben Carson, American Cornerstone Institute, 17th U.S. Secretary Department of Housing and Urban Development, Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery

Johns Hopkins Medicine along with his wife Candy Carson , Carson Scholars Fund, 2 Chronicles 8-9 respectively, depicting the peak of Solomon's reign

American Cornerstone Institute, 17th U.S. Secretary Department of Housing and Urban Development, Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery Johns Hopkins Medicine along with his wife , Carson Scholars Fund, 2 Chronicles 8-9 respectively, depicting the peak of Solomon's reign Nick Vujicic, Nick Vujicic Ministries, Deuteronomy 28, chronicles God's selection of Moses to lead the Israelites from Egypt to Canaan

Nick Vujicic Ministries, Deuteronomy 28, chronicles God's selection of Moses to lead the Israelites from Egypt to Canaan Chonda Pierce, Stand-up Comedian, TV Hostess, Author, & Actress, Genesis 37 about Joseph and his dream

Stand-up Comedian, TV Hostess, Author, & Actress, Genesis 37 about Joseph and his dream Allen Jackson, World Outreach Church, Allen Jackson Ministries, Exodus 32-33, chronicling the golden calf incident

World Outreach Church, Allen Jackson Ministries, Exodus 32-33, chronicling the golden calf incident Scott Walker, 45th Governor of Wisconsin, Young America's Foundation, Numbers 4:34 -Numbers 6, containing the Priestly Blessing "The Lord bless you and keep you."

45th Governor of Wisconsin, Young America's Foundation, Numbers 4:34 -Numbers 6, containing the Priestly Blessing "The Lord bless you and keep you." Michele Bachmann, Former Congresswoman (MN-06) & Regent University, Joshua 22-23, chronicling a pivotal moment between the Eastern and Western tribes regarding a newly built altar

Former Congresswoman (MN-06) & Regent University, Joshua 22-23, chronicling a pivotal moment between the Eastern and Western tribes regarding a newly built altar Chad Hennings , 3x Super Bowl Champion and Wingmen Ministries, 2 Kings 19-20, recording the pivotal moment when God answers King Hezekiah's prayer against the Assyrian threat

, 3x Super Bowl Champion and Wingmen Ministries, 2 Kings 19-20, recording the pivotal moment when God answers King Hezekiah's prayer against the Assyrian threat Dallas Jenkins , Creator: The Chosen, Mark 6:30-56, including the feeding of the five thousand

, Creator: The Chosen, Mark 6:30-56, including the feeding of the five thousand Ron DeSantis, 46th Governor of Florida, John 18, depicting the voluntary surrender of Jesus in Gethsemane

More than 120 ministry partners will unite, including Museum of the Bible, Dallas Theological Seminary, WallBuilders, Bott Radio Network, Time to Revive, Whitaker House Publishing, Andrew Wommack Ministries, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB TV), Allen Jackson Ministries, Waterstone Foundation, Colson Center, Family Research Council, Family Policy Alliance Foundation, First Liberty Institute, Her Voice MVMT, Jack Graham Ministries, Pray.com, and more than 80 other ministries across denominational lines. Worship leaders, including Danny Gokey, Phil King, Leeland, Meredith Andrews, and Dustin Smith, will create worship moments during the event. Find a full list here: https://www.americareadsthebible.com/our-partners

A National Moment of Reflection

At its core, America Reads the Bible is both a commemoration and a call—inviting individuals, churches, and communities to re-engage with Scripture as the nation marks its 250th year.

"When America honored Scripture, we flourished. When we sidelined it, we lost our way," Pounds said. "No policy can ultimately address the condition of the human heart. This is an invitation to return to something deeper."

About America Reads the Bible

America Reads the Bible is an initiative of Christians Engaged, founded by Bunni Pounds in 2019, and a ministry of Family Policy Alliance Foundation. The event is produced and distributed by Great American Pure Flix. For additional information, visit www.AmericaReadsTheBible.com.

Full Agenda Now Available at AmericareadstheBible.com

The full Bible reader schedule is now available at https://www.americareadsthebible.com/agenda The public can also register for the livestream, get tickets for the in-person experience and find resources to get their churches involved.

Media Contacts

Media interested in covering America Reads the Bible in person or remotely should visit the press page at https://www.americareadsthebible.com/press.

To coordinate media interviews, please contact:

Gregg Wooding - [email protected] (972) 567-7660

Aubrey Grasz - [email protected] (402) 677-4640

Debbie Davis –[email protected] (214) 802-8979

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix