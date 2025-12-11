Nearly 70% of Global Executives Are Optimistic About Growth Opportunities in Next 2-3 Years, Protiviti and NC State ERM Initiative Reveal in Global Survey

Cybersecurity, AI and Transformation Dominate Risk and Investment Priorities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rapid tech disruption, global business leaders are looking ahead with confidence. According to the latest Executive Perspectives on Top Risks and Opportunities Survey from Protiviti and NC State University's ERM Initiative, nearly 70% of executives see significant opportunities to grow revenues over the next two to three years —a clear sign of optimism even in light of ongoing uncertainties.

Ecosystem partnerships represent another significant growth opportunity. Six of 10 (62%) leaders anticipate their organizations expanding their ecosystem of strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance how they go to market.

The survey of more than 1,500 C-suite and board leaders worldwide shows a decisive shift in their mindset: Companies aren't dodging risk—they're leveraging it. Transformation, innovation and strategic partnerships top the agenda for the next two to three years.

Top Near-Term Global Risks

Cyber threats Third-party risk Emerging tech adoption and workforce upskilling Legacy IT and operational performance gaps Economic conditions and inflation

Cyber threats remain the top concern by a wide margin, signaling that concerns about ransomware, supply chain attacks, and data breaches have moved beyond IT teams into C-suite boardroom conversations. Compared with the prior year results, there are greater concerns this year over legacy IT and operational performance gaps as well as emerging tech adoption and workforce upskilling (which ranked 13th and 9th last year, respectively). On the other hand, economic conditions have lessened somewhat in significance for board members and C-suite leaders (though this concern still sits in the top five).

"The greatest risk today is standing still," said Matt Moore, Global Leader of Risk & Compliance at Protiviti. "Leaders are modernizing infrastructure, advancing cybersecurity to strengthen resilience, and embracing innovation to unlock growth. Agility and foresight will define the winners."

Cybersecurity: The Top Global Risk and Investment Priority

Cybersecurity is the foundation of trust—and the leading investment priority. Overall, these investment priorities reflect an integrated, forward-looking emphasis on both growth opportunities and managing risk.

Top Investment Priorities (Next 2–3 Years):

Cybersecurity

Business process improvement

Infrastructure modernization

Data privacy

Customer experience

AI: Growth Engine and Risk Frontier

AI is reshaping business models—and risk profiles. In terms of the most significant AI implementation concerns, nearly one-third (31%) of leaders are focused on data integrity and cybersecurity exposure tied to AI, while a similar share (31%) is actively integrating AI into operations. Workforce upskilling has jumped to a top three near-term risk.

"Human capability is the ultimate differentiator," said Fran Maxwell, Global CHRO Solutions and People & Change Leader at Protiviti. "Upskilling and reskilling will determine who captures AI's full ROI."

Looking Ahead: Long-Term Strategic Priorities

Customer focus and competitive edge

Security and privacy

AI deployment

Market resilience

Talent strategy

Organizations are prioritizing customer and competition dynamics, security and privacy, and AI deployments in their long-term strategies. This indicates a shift toward integrated decision-making that encompasses both immediate and future opportunities and risks.

"Turning disruption into opportunity is the new mandate," said Dr. Mark Beasley, Professor and Director of NC State's ERM Initiative. "Managing uncertainties to drive innovation and customer-centricity will define sustainable growth."

Bottom line: Executives know waiting isn't a strategy. They're investing in cybersecurity, AI, and modernization to build resilient, growth-ready organizations.

Resources Available

The "Executive Perspectives on Top Near-Term Risks and Long-Term Risks" report from Protiviti and NC State University's ERM Initiative titled "Unlocking Opportunity," provides detailed results and analysis broken out across executive positions and industry groups.

Join us at the 2026 Top Risks and Opportunities webinar on Dec. 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET or Jan. 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET to learn how you can position your organization to thrive in 2026 and beyond by turning today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

About North Carolina State University's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Initiative

The Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Initiative in the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University provides thought leadership about ERM practices and their integration with strategy and corporate governance. Faculty in the ERM Initiative frequently work with boards of directors and senior management teams helping them link ERM to strategy and governance, host executive workshops and educational training sessions, and issue research and thought papers on practical approaches to implementing more effective risk oversight techniques (www.erm.ncsu.edu).

