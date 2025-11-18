Protiviti Receives 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award

Protiviti is honored by Microsoft for outstanding achievement and innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected for the AI Business Solution's 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on achievements that rank Protiviti in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organizations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. "These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernize operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation."

Protiviti's recognition in Microsoft's Inner Circle reflects its business-centric approach to Microsoft technology. Protiviti's risk and compliance heritage and industry expertise enables their global team to deliver solutions providing real, compliant business outcomes. With over 250 successful AI client deployments and a robust library of repeatable accelerators, Protiviti helps organizations increase efficiency and accelerate time to value—so that clients can receive scalable, sustainable results.

"We partner closely with our clients to deliver innovative, future-ready solutions, and we're proud to be recognized as part of Microsoft's AI Inner Circle—a reflection of our commitment as a trusted strategic partner," said Tom Andreesen, Global Microsoft Alliance Lead at Protiviti. "By combining our deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem with our industry experience, we help organizations achieve transformative outcomes, unlock measurable value, and gain a competitive edge in their markets."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

