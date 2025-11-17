Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick on Victory at the DP World Tour Championship

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fitzpatrick completed rounds of 69-69-66-66 (-18) and then won a one-hole playoff over Rory McIlroy to secure the victory.

This marks Fitzpatrick's third DP World Tour Championship title and the 11th professional win of his career. He is currently No. 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking and finished 34th in the 2025 PGA TOUR FedExCup standings.

To commemorate Fitzpatrick's win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its 'Birdies for Meals' campaign. Since its launch in 2021, the Birdies For Meals program has donated more than 700,000 meals to people in need.

In a bogey-free final round, Fitzpatrick started fast with three birdies in the first four holes. He closed with a birdie on the 18th for a two-shot lead only to have McIlroy eagle the 18th to force a playoff. Maintaining his poise, Fitzpatrick got up and down for par on the first hole of the playoff to seal his first victory since 2023.

Other notable Fitzpatrick wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters and DP World Tour Championship, 2020 DP World Tour Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open. In 2023, Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, paired alongside his mother, Susan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

"We're excited to celebrate Matt Fitzpatrick's outstanding performance at the DP World Tour Championship, capturing his third DP World Tour title and further cementing the standard he sets for himself every time he tees up," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "As Matt's official performance data partner, we take great pride in providing him insights that fuel his constant drive to get better every day. Just as inspiring is the continued momentum behind Birdies for Meals. Each birdie Matt makes directly helps food-insecure communities, and this week's play contributed another 25,000 meals to the season-long total. Congratulations to Matt on another remarkable achievement."

"Winning my third DP World Tour Championship is an incredible way to close out the year, and I'm truly thankful for the team around me and for Protiviti's support in pushing my game forward. Their data-driven approach fits perfectly with my commitment to getting better every single day, and it's played a real role in moments like this," Fitzpatrick said. "Finishing the season on such a high note is special, and I'm glad it also contributes to the ongoing impact of Birdies for Meals."

