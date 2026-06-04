Nearly 800 Gather for the 23rd Annual Latinas in Leadership Symposium; Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta Defines Leadership as "People Who Do the Work"

The annual event served as a dynamic platform for insightful takeaways, professional development, and community building, reaffirming Latinas in Leadership's mission to develop, connect, and advance Latina leaders while creating opportunities for women to thrive in every sector.

A highlight of the day was an unforgettable keynote conversation with legendary civil rights leader and labor activist Dolores Huerta, whose decades-long commitment to social justice inspired attendees. Huerta challenged participants to view leadership through the lens of action and service, offering a message that resonated throughout the day: "Leaders are people who do the work." Her remarks encouraged attendees to embrace their power, advocate for their communities, and lead with purpose.

In recognition of her extraordinary lifetime of advocacy, leadership, and service, Dolores Huerta was presented with the Latinas in Leadership Living Legend Award, honoring her enduring impact on civil rights, labor justice, and the empowerment of future generations of leaders.

The event also welcomed Governor Ned Lamont, who joined attendees in recognizing the vital contributions of Latina leaders to Connecticut's economic, civic, and cultural landscape. Governor Lamont's presence underscored the growing influence and impact of women leaders throughout the state.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in a robust lineup of professional development workshops focused on leadership advancement, community advocacy, career growth, and financial empowerment. A compelling fireside chat further explored the themes of resilience, representation, and creating pathways for future generations of leaders.

The event also featured a vibrant marketplace with 45 exhibitors, showcasing women-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and resources dedicated to entrepreneurship, economic mobility, and community empowerment.

The Symposium also celebrated outstanding achievement and service through its annual awards presentation. The organization honored three distinguished Latina Champion Award recipients for their commitment to advancing opportunities and equity for Latinas, and recognized an exceptional business leader with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for innovation, leadership, and contributions to economic growth and community development.

One of the Symposium's most inspiring moments was the recognition of the newest graduates of the Latinas in Leadership Institute, the organization's signature leadership development program. The graduates were celebrated for their dedication, growth, and commitment to creating meaningful change within their professions, organizations, and communities.

Representing the transformative impact of the Institute, graduate Khio Santos reflected on the powerful bonds forged through the program.

"Somewhere along the way, our comadre-ship became something even bigger than a family," Santos shared. "It became survival, healing, and community."

Her remarks captured the spirit of the Institute and the broader Latinas in Leadership network—a community rooted in mentorship, support, and collective success. Santos also challenged attendees to embrace the Symposium's theme of Atrévete—to dare to challenge limitations and redefine what leadership looks like.

"As Latinas, many of us come from women who sacrificed quietly," Santos said. "But today, we change the narrative. We lead boldly, we take up space, and we dare to dream bigger. So, Atrévete."

Reflecting on the success of the event, Marilyn Alverio, CEO and Founder of Latinas in Leadership, emphasized the importance of investing in leadership development and creating spaces where Latinas can grow and thrive.

"The energy, talent, and determination displayed throughout the Symposium demonstrate the strength of our community and the importance of investing in identity-centered leadership development," said Alverio. "From Dolores Huerta's powerful call to action to the accomplishments of our Institute graduates, this year's event reminded us that leadership is not about titles—it's about service, courage, and doing the work."

As Latinas in Leadership looks to the future, the organization remains committed to expanding opportunities for women to lead, inspire change, and build stronger communities for generations to come

Applications are open for the next Cohort (7), which begins on September 9th. For more information visit: www.latinasinleadership.world

The 23rd Annual Latinas in Leadership Symposium was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including Liberty Bank, It's A 10 Haircare, NBC/Telemundo & Comcast, Connecticut Public Television, MassMutual, VOYA, Greater Hartford YMCA, Hartford HealthCare, TJX, The Hartford, Beacon Bank, Fairview, Eversource, Webster Bank, and AARP.

SOURCE Latinas in Leadership Inc.