Nearsure Ranks No. 524 on Inc. 5000's 2023 Fastest Growing Private Companies List in the United States

For Its Second Consecutive Year, the Leading Provider of Remote Tech Talent Solutions Has Ranked No. 524 among America's Fastest-growing Private Companies with a Sustained Growth of 131% over the Last Three Years.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. 5000 revealed a promising new 524 ranking for Nearsure today on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious new positioning stands as testament to the most successful companies within the US economy's most dynamic segment. The tech talent solutions provider now joins the names of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands that have gained national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"Nearsure has been growing steadily at an incredible pace, and we couldn't be more honored to see a renewed Inc. 5000 award this year being added as part of Nearsure's latest successes. We're deeply committed to our continued growth and keep making great strides in the tech industry. With this new positioning, we're certain Nearsure will continue to bring first-class opportunities for the savviest of our tech talent to continue to support North American clients with game-changing digital transformations," said Nearsure's Chief Executive Officer, Giuliana Corbo.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have also added 1,187,266 jobs in all to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Nearsure's growth has been one of the company's strongest pillars since its inception. We're enormously proud to keep making a difference in a field as competitive as the tech space, and couldn't possibly be more thrilled about having made it to Inc. 5000's fastest-growing company list in America for yet another year in a row. In many ways, this is also just the beginning for us!", said Nearsure's Chief Growth Officer, Fernando Gonzalez.

For more information about Nearsure and its services, please visit www.nearsure.com.

About Nearsure:

Nearsure is a multiple award-winning and leading provider of remote tech talent solutions that's connecting North American businesses with exceptional professionals across Latin America. With a focus on building strong, long-term relationships, Nearsure offers access to a curated network of top-tier software engineers, data scientists, QA specialists, and more. By combining the benefits of remote work with personalized talent matching, Nearsure enables companies to thrive in a dynamic and rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fernando González

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Nearsure