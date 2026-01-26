Nebraska students and educators take part in School Choice Week activities

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Nebraska and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Cornhusker State, more than 150 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state capitol.

Gov. Jim Pillen is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Nebraska School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Nebraska kids include public, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Nebraska at: schoolchoiceweek.com/nebraska

"Nebraska's educational landscape features strong public schools with generous open enrollment policies alongside private schools and the freedom to homeschool. We are hopeful that the recent trend of school choice expansions in the Cornhusker State continues," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

