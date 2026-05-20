NEDHSA and Louisiana Delta Community College Partner to Expand Educational and Workforce Opportunities for R.I.S.E. Residents

MONROE, La., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) have entered into a new collaborative partnership designed to encourage stability and success through educational advancement, workforce development, and career readiness opportunities for women residing at the R.I.S.E. Treatment Center, NEDHSA's residential treatment and recovery program for pregnant women and mothers with substance use disorders.

The partnership establishes academic and workforce pathways that support long-term independence and recovery for mothers participating in the R.I.S.E. program. Through the collaboration, residents will have access to adult education opportunities, workforce certifications, vocational training, academic advising, enrollment assistance, financial aid support, and remote learning opportunities.

As part of the agreement, LDCC will provide a dedicated Success Navigator to assist residents with enrollment, academic planning, and educational support while NEDHSA will coordinate participant readiness, provide access to technology, and offer space for on-site instruction and workforce training opportunities.

"Through our RISE workforce development partnership with Louisiana Delta Community College, we are equipping mothers in recovery from addiction and mental illness with the skills, confidence, and support they need to make stronger decisions, achieve self‑sufficiency, and reclaim their futures. This partnership transforms recovery into opportunity and prepares these women to become contributing members of society. Together, we are rebuilding families, strengthening our workforce, and shaping a more resilient Louisiana Delta and state," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of Northeast Delta Human Services.

"At Louisiana Delta Community College, we believe workforce development programs should be accessible to everyone, including those overcoming significant life challenges," said Dr. Justin Hoggard, Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College. "This partnership with NEDHSA creates real opportunities for the women in the R.I.S.E. program to gain education, job skills, and confidence that can lead to lasting independence. When we help individuals build a better future, we strengthen our entire region."

The collaboration aligns with NEDHSA's integrated care and recovery model at the R.I.S.E. Treatment Center, which supports pregnant women and mothers through behavioral health treatment, recovery support services, and family-centered care.

Together, NEDHSA and LDCC aim to increase educational attainment, workforce readiness, and long-term economic mobility for participating residents while addressing barriers often faced by individuals in recovery.

"Our work is about more than services and treatment; it is about human restoration. Through RISE, we are creating pathways for mothers in recovery to reclaim their dignity, rebuild their families, and step boldly into their purpose. When we invest in women who have been overlooked or underestimated, we strengthen the entire state, including the Louisiana Delta. This partnership proves that with the right support, every life can rise," said Dr. Sizer.

For more information about the R.I.S.E. Treatment Center, visit NEDHSA R.I.S.E.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority