NEDHSA to Host Lincoln Parish NED Talk Road Tour in Grambling, LA: Focusing on Underage Drinking/Substance Abuse Workshop and Interactive Alcohol Simulation Experience

The NED Talk Road Tour is an innovative outreach initiative designed to address key social factors that influence substance use, mental health, and overall community well-being.

MONROE, La. and GRAMBLING, La., Apr. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host the Lincoln Parish Northeast Delta Talk (NED Talk) Road Tour on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. at Lincoln Preparatory School.

The NED Talk Road Tour is an innovative outreach initiative led by our Opportunity Zone Coalition, designed to address key social factors that influence substance use, mental health, and overall community well-being. The event will engage students from Lincoln Parish along with educators in meaningful, age-appropriate conversations centered on substance abuse, alcohol prevention, resilience, and healthy decision-making.

The program agenda includes a workshop presented by Dr. Martha Phillips focused on tobacco-free living and prescription drug misuse prevention. Following the workshop, students will experience an interactive alcohol simulation wearing vision-impaired goggles while walking through a maze to experience the feeling of being "under the influence".

Expected outcomes of the NED Talk Road Tour include increased awareness of the risks associated with substance use, improved knowledge of protective factors that support mental wellness, and stronger connections between schools, families, and local prevention resources. The initiative also aims to empower youth with practical tools to make informed choices and encourage community-wide collaboration to support long-term wellness efforts.

"This event represents an important investment in the future of our community," said Crystal Washington, Lincoln Preparatory School Principal. "By bringing students, families, and community leaders together, we are strengthening the foundation for healthier choices and brighter outcomes."

"Our goal with NED Talk is to meet young people where they are and foster honest, meaningful dialogue that supports prevention and positive youth development," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. "These conversations help build resilience and promote healthier communities across the Northeast Delta."

The event is open to students of Lincoln Preparatory Schools.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves 12 parishes across Northeast Louisiana, providing behavioral health, developmental disability, and prevention services. Through community partnerships, education initiatives, and innovative treatment programs, NEDHSA works to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority