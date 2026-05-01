NEDHSA Expands Community Impact Through Strategic Partnership with Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, Advancing Veteran-Focused Initiatives

MONROE, La., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum have announced a new strategic partnership designed to expand community wellness, elevate veteran support services, and strengthen regional engagement through two major public events.

As part of this collaboration, NEDHSA will serve as a corporate sponsor of both the Red, White and Blue Airshow and Chennault Fest, reinforcing its commitment to veterans, military families, and the broader Northeast Louisiana community.

This partnership plays a critical role in advancing NEDHSA's Operation No Veteran Left Behind initiative by increasing access to behavioral health services, substance use treatment, and community-based supports for veterans who may otherwise go unreached. By embedding outreach efforts into high-attendance, community-centered events, NEDHSA is expanding its ability to identify needs early and connect individuals to care.

In addition to supporting the Museum's core programming, the collaboration directly supports the goals of NEDHSA's Living Legacy Project by helping preserve and elevate the stories of local veterans through recorded oral histories and public engagement. These efforts ensure that the service and sacrifice of Northeast Louisiana veterans remain a visible and enduring part of the region's identity.

The partnership also contributes to Operation Golden Years, NEDHSA's initiative focused on enhancing quality of life for aging veterans. Through increased visibility and service integration at these events, older veterans will have greater access to wellness resources, support networks, and programs tailored to their long-term needs.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer emphasized the agency's unwavering commitment to Louisiana's military veterans and their families, noting that their well-being is essential to the strength and stability of the Delta region.

"Louisiana's Delta is stronger when our veterans and their families are supported with dignity, compassion, and opportunity. They have already given this nation their best. It is our responsibility—and our honor—to ensure they receive the coordinated care, stability, and hope they deserve," Dr. Sizer said.

He reaffirmed that NEDHSA will continue expanding integrated behavioral health, prevention, and social support services to help veterans build healthier, more resilient lives.

"These events allow us to meet the community where they are," said NEDHSA Public Information Director Daniel Perea. "By participating in the Red, White and Blue Airshow and Chennault Fest, we are not only celebrating our region's military heritage, but we also actively connect veterans and families to the services and support systems they deserve. This partnership is a meaningful step forward in ensuring no veteran is overlooked."

The collaboration supports a wide range of initiatives, including youth STEM education programs, virtual reality experiences, PTSD and wellness support groups, and services such as The Veteran's Closet. It also strengthens the Museum's role as a hub for education, remembrance, and community connection.

Together, NEDHSA and the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum are creating a model for how partnerships can drive both community engagement and meaningful service delivery—ensuring that veterans and their families remain at the center of regional progress.

For more information, please visit

https://nedeltahsa.org, https://nedeltahsa.org/leave-no-veteran-behind/

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority