NEDHSA Announces Virtual Opioid Education Series Addressing Maternal Health and Addiction

First Virtual Webinar Scheduled for March 18

MONROE, La., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will launch its third Opioid Education Series on March 18, gathering healthcare professionals, public health leaders, and community stakeholders to address opioid use and maternal health. The series will culminate in the 2026 NEDHSA Opioid Summit.

Opioid Symposium Flyer

The series will open with a Community Opioid Symposium in partnership with the Foundation for Wellness and the Louisiana Department of Health on March 18. Titled "Addiction and Maternal Health: Opioid Use in Vulnerable Populations," it will examine the scope of opioid use during pregnancy, its effects on mothers and infants, treatment options, and collaborative policy solutions to better support women and families impacted by addiction.

The symposium will feature Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, a nationally recognized obstetrician-gynecologist, women's health expert and public health leader. Dr. Gillispie-Bell serves as System Medical Director of Health Outcomes and Medical Director of Quality for Women's Services at Ochsner Health, where she leads system-wide strategies to improve quality and outcomes in women's healthcare. Her work at the national and state levels focuses on advancing maternal health, reducing disparities, and improving safety in obstetric care. The talk will present regional, state, and national data to help providers and communities better understand the magnitude of the issue and the urgency of coordinated solutions.

The remaining webinars in the series will include:

Prescription Opioid Use in Pregnancy – exploring impacts on fetal health, opioid dependency, and neonatal withdrawal.

Treatment Options and Outcomes – highlighting evidence-based treatment approaches and existing clinical guidelines for pregnant women experiencing opioid use disorder.

Supporting Collaborative Policy and Practice – exploring strategies for building cross-sector partnerships that strengthen care systems for mothers and infants.

The opioid epidemic continues to affect families across Louisiana, with pregnant women and mothers facing unique barriers to treatment and recovery. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA, emphasized the importance of expanding treatment models that support maternal health and family stability.

"Women struggling with addiction, particularly those who are pregnant or parenting young children, often face enormous barriers to accessing treatment," said Dr. Sizer. "Maternal health is foundational to the well-being of families and communities. Our RISE inpatient treatment facility was designed to meet this critical need by providing comprehensive, trauma-informed care for women while supporting their role as mothers and caregivers. Through our partnership with Ochsner LSU Health, we are building a model that integrates addiction treatment, maternal health services, prevention and coordinated clinical care to help give vulnerable women and children a true opportunity for recovery and overall healthier outcomes for both the mother and child."

We invite community members, healthcare professionals, and public health stakeholders to actively participate in the virtual series and collaborate in improving care for mothers and infants affected by opioid use. Register today and join us in making a meaningful impact.

Additional details, including registration information and speaker bios, will be provided through the official event flyer.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority serves 12 parishes across Northeast Louisiana, providing behavioral health, developmental disability, and prevention services. Through community partnerships, education initiatives, and innovative treatment programs, NEDHSA works to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority