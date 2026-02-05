NEDHSA Expands Contingency Management Approach Through Agency-Wide "Earn Your Wings" Program, Strengthening Existing Recovery Support Efforts

MONROE, La., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces the expansion of its agency-wide Contingency Management (CM) strategy through the launch of the "Earn Your Wings" CM Program—further strengthening the positive reinforcement models already in place across the network. Contingency Management (CM) Program, a proven, evidence-based intervention designed to reinforce positive behavioral change and improve treatment engagement for individuals living with stimulant/substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health challenges.

"We take another bold step toward transforming lives and strengthening the health of our region. Our 'Earn Your Wings' Contingency Management program reflects our commitment to implementing innovative, research-driven solutions that meet people where they are and help them move toward recovery, stability, and hope," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director, NEDHSA."

Crisis situations such as the recent Winter Storm Fern illustrate the need for Contingency Management. The stress of utility outages and isolation may amplify challenges faced by the region.

"Following disasters, people often face heightened stress, isolation, and uncertainty. Children often struggle to make sense of what happened and act out in inappropriate ways. Older adults may feel cut off from support and experience bouts of depression and loneliness. Individuals already living with serious mental illness, addiction, or chronic health conditions may find their symptoms worsening," said Sizer.

Effective Contingency Management can help those served to avoid symptoms of disaster, such as increased incarceration, suicide attempts, expensive hospitalizations, high unemployment rates, homeless or family violence.

About Contingency Management

Contingency Management (CM) is one of the most rigorously studied and effective behavioral health interventions for individuals with stimulant/substance use disorders. National research consistently shows that CM significantly increases treatment engagement, improves recovery outcomes, and reduces relapse by reinforcing positive, measurable behaviors.

NEDHSA has integrated CM principles for several years through:

Consumer Care Resources (CCR)

Peer Support reinforcement strategies

Clinic-level engagement incentives

Youth and adult prevention incentives

Recovery-support milestone recognition

The launch of "Earn Your Wings" consolidates these efforts under a single comprehensive structure, aligning with national best practices while remaining responsive to community needs.

The "Earn Your Wings" CM Program allows individuals to earn rewards by meeting clearly defined treatment goals, such as being an active participant in the course of treatment, completing care coordination activities, receiving consecutive negative drug screens, and demonstrating consistent progress toward recovery goals.

NEDHSA has established an "Earn Your Wings" Reward Closet. Reward items include:

Personal care kits

Household essentials

Children's items for parenting clients

Recovery-support products

Gift cards

NEDHSA-branded encouragement items

Many individuals enter treatment having experienced instability related to housing, food insecurity, transportation barriers, limited access to healthcare, educational disruption, unemployment, trauma exposure, and other negative social determinants of health - all of which impact health outcomes and recovery success. These supports, offered through our "Earn Your Wings" CM Program, help reduce real-life barriers, alleviate stressors, reinforce progress, and assist individuals in stabilizing as they continue treatment. Individuals can enroll in NEDHSA's CM Program by completing an intake at any NEDHSA integrated care clinic. Enrollment is open to individuals receiving or willing to participate in ongoing services through NEDHSA, as well as persons within NEDHSA's network. Call 800-256-2522 for more information.

"This program helps meet real needs—stability, encouragement, and hope. It strengthens the relationship between clients and their care teams and makes the recovery process feel achievable and supported," said Janice O. Rogers, Director of Integrated Care.

