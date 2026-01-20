NEDHSA to Host NED Talk Road Tour in Tallulah, LA: Focusing on Substance Abuse Prevention and Community Well-Being

TALLULAH, La., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host the Northeast Delta Talk (NED Talk) Road Tour on Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tallulah Community Center.

The NED Talk Road Tour is an innovative outreach initiative led by our Opportunity Zone Coalition, designed to address key social factors that influence substance use, mental health, and overall community well-being. The Tallulah event will engage students from Madison and East Carroll parishes, along with families, educators, and community stakeholders, in meaningful, age-appropriate conversations centered on substance abuse prevention, resilience, and healthy decision-making.

The program agenda includes welcome remarks from Tallulah Mayor and NEDHSA Board Chair, Yvonne Lewis, school district updates from parish superintendents, and educational sessions focused on tobacco-free living and prescription drug misuse prevention. Presentations will be delivered by public health experts, licensed behavioral health professionals, and NEDHSA's Prevention and Wellness team.

Expected outcomes of the NED Talk Road Tour include increased awareness of the risks associated with substance use, improved knowledge of protective factors that support mental wellness, and stronger connections between schools, families, and local prevention resources. The initiative also aims to empower youth with practical tools to make informed choices and encourage community-wide collaboration to support long-term wellness efforts.

"This event represents an important investment in the future of our community," said Mayor Lewis. "By bringing students, families, and community leaders together, we are strengthening the foundation for healthier choices and brighter outcomes."

"Our goal with NED Talk is to meet young people where they are and foster honest, meaningful dialogue that supports prevention and positive youth development," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director of NEDHSA. "These conversations help build resilience and promote healthier communities across the Northeast Delta."

The event is open to the general public, and all community members are encouraged to attend.

