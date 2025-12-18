Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Launches "Light the Season" Wellness Campaign to Support Communities during Winter Months

MONROE, La., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has launched its "Light the Season" campaign, a multi-week initiative designed to support emotional wellness, educate the public about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and promote access to behavioral health services throughout the winter months. The campaign includes educational videos, social media outreach, and community-based tools to help residents navigate stress, mood shifts, and reduced daylight during the holiday season and beyond.

HSA Light the Season - Holiday Wellness Campaign - Call 1-800-256-2522 or visit nedeltahsa.org

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a form of depression linked to decreased sunlight and changes in circadian rhythms. For many individuals, these symptoms begin in late fall and continue into early spring, affecting mood, motivation, and overall functioning. Through the "Light the Season" campaign, NEDHSA aims to normalize these experiences and provide accessible pathways to care.

SAD and Increased Risk for Addictive Behaviors

As people struggle with lower mood, fatigue, and emotional withdrawal, many turn to substances such as alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs as a way to cope or "self-medicate." These patterns often intensify during the winter months and holiday season, when emotional, financial, and family stressors peak.

NEDHSA's campaign addresses this connection directly, promoting early intervention, healthy coping strategies, and access to both prevention and treatment services.

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NEDHSA Executive Director, said the campaign is intended to uplift and empower residents who may struggle silently. "Seasonal Affective Disorder doesn't just happen in December—it affects people throughout the year as seasons change and daylight patterns shift. 'Light the Season' is more than a holiday effort; it's an ongoing reminder that what we feel has real causes, and real solutions. When people understand why they feel the way they feel, they are better equipped to seek help, build resilience, and reclaim hope. We want this campaign to shine a light on the emotional challenges our communities face and inspire individuals to take steps toward healing and wellness."

Dr. Avius Carroll, NEDHSA Director of Prevention & Wellness, emphasized the importance of education and access to support. "Our goal is to ensure that individuals across our region have access to the prevention and wellness services they need to navigate life's challenges. Whether someone is coping with loss, managing stress, or seeking guidance for healthier living, our prevention and wellness services are designed to assist and remind individuals that their well-being is both valued and essential."

The "Light the Season" campaign features:

Short educational videos explaining SAD and how to seek help

Holiday wellness tips for stress management, sleep, routines, and emotional health

A 30-second public service reel

Community resource guides and outreach materials

Direct pathways to counseling, integrated healthcare, and crisis support

Residents can learn more about the campaign, view videos, and connect to services on our social media pages and at www.nedeltahsa.org. Individuals seeking immediate emotional support can call [1-800-256-2522], or in crisis situations, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

NEDHSA remains committed to addressing behavioral health disparities, strengthening community resilience, and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive—during the holidays, throughout winter, and all year long.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA)

NEDHSA serves the citizens of northeast Louisiana by providing behavioral health, developmental disability, and prevention and wellness services designed to build stronger, healthier communities. Its mission is to serve as a catalyst for change through collaboration, innovation, and compassionate care.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority