NEDHSA Highlights Risks for Adults and Youth During Problem Gambling Awareness Month 2026

Governor Jeff Landry officially proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Louisiana. The proclamation recognizes problem gambling as a serious public behavioral health concern that affects Louisianans of all ages and carries significant social and economic costs.

Approximately 2.5 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for severe gambling disorder, while millions more experience mild to moderate issues. Research links gambling disorders to elevated risks of depression, substance use, financial instability, and suicide. Studies indicate that 1 in 5 individuals with a gambling disorder attempt suicide, underscoring the severity of the addiction.

Regional Outreach Regionally, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues to lead aggressive prevention and treatment efforts across its 12-parish service area. To combat the "hidden" nature of this disorder, NEDHSA has deployed a multi-media awareness campaign featuring regional billboards and educational video content highlighting how gambling can mimic the brain's reward system similarly to drugs or alcohol. These assets are part of a larger effort to reach rural citizens who may otherwise face stigma or lack of access to specialized care.

NEDHSA Executive Director Monteic A. Sizer, Ph.D., emphasized the importance of prevention, early identification and treatment.

"Problem gambling is becoming a significant social and healthcare problem due to online innovations and targeted marketing strategies," Dr. Sizer said. "The good news is that problem gambling is preventable and treatable with the right behavioral health treatment and prevention efforts. At NEDHSA, we know that early screening can prevent long-term harm. Our integrated healthcare model allows us to address problem gambling holistically to avoid increased associated risks like suicide, mental illness, addiction and other negative health outcomes."

Prevention and Treatment in Northeast Louisiana NEDHSA provides gambling addiction treatment through its clinics and contracts with specialized experts who travel throughout the 12 parishes to meet citizens in their own communities. Through its innovative model, the agency ensures that gambling is treated as a core component of a person's overall health rather than an isolated issue.

In rural communities, stigma and a lack of awareness often delay people from seeking help. Unlike substance use disorders, gambling addiction typically shows no visible physical signs, earning it the moniker of the "hidden addiction."

Youth remain increasingly vulnerable. National studies estimate that 4% to 6% of adolescents experience problem gambling, with many starting before age 18. The rapid expansion of online gaming, sports betting, and mobile apps increases exposure among teens and young adults.

Janice O. Rogers, Director of Integrated Care, underscored the regional impact: "In our 12-parish rural service area, increased access to online and sports betting is impacting both adults and youth. Gambling addiction does not occur in isolation. It affects mental health, financial stability, and overall well-being. Through our integrated care model, we are committed to early identification, prevention, and providing compassionate, confidential treatment so individuals and families can regain stability."

For more information or to seek help, contact NEDHSA at 1-800-256-2522 or visit GamblingHelpLA.org.

