Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Announces Strategic Partnership with LATAN to Launch Assistive Technology Demonstration Centers

MONROE, La., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has announced an unprecedented collaboration with the Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network (LATAN) to increase awareness of and access to assistive technologies throughout Northeast Louisiana. The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer and LATAN President and CEO Yakima Black.

Yakima Black and Dr. Monteic A. Sizer signing the NEDHSA-LATAN MOU amongst NEDHSA Staff Members

The purpose of this agreement is to establish Assistive Technology (AT) Demonstration Centers that will ensure individuals in Northeast Louisiana have expanded opportunities to obtain the devices, tools, and support necessary to enhance independence, improve daily functioning, and promote overall quality of life.

"This collaboration allows us to streamline referrals and share resources to reduce barriers to assistive technology access," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer. "By partnering with LATAN, we are bringing vital tools directly to the people who need them most in our rural communities, fulfilling our progressive plan to increase access to technologies across all populations we serve."

Key Initiatives of the Partnership

Under the leadership of Dr. Sizer and Ms. Black, the two organizations will work to bridge the gap between citizens and the technology they need. NEDHSA will provide dedicated office space and storage for AT devices at its Developmental Disabilities Services Office and offer access to rural clinics for assessments and planning.

"For 34 years, LATAN has served Louisiana residents with disabilities as the State Assistive Technology (AT) Act Program," said Yakima Black. "However, Region 8, which is served by NEDHSA, has always been underserved. This partnership and collaboration with NEDHSA will not only broaden LATAN's capacity to provide local access to assistive technology across 12 parishes but will also provide continuous opportunities to extend public education that increases the awareness of AT and how it supports independence for individuals with disabilities, older adults, veterans, and people in general. We are all using mainstream assistive technology. Through our partnership, we are ensuring that everyone has the same level of access."

Scope of Services

The partnership will focus on several key areas:

Demonstration Centers: Establishing a physical presence to provide education and access to technology.

Hands-on Access: Conducting monthly demonstrations where individuals can try out devices and receive professional assessments.

Broad Support: The initiative is designed to support a wide range of citizens, including those in Developmental Disabilities, Behavioral Health, Addiction Services, Veterans, Senior Citizens, and children in the school system.

"I believe our work with LATAN will be transformative regionally and statewide," Dr. Sizer said. "All of us rely on some form of technology. Now, we will specifically make technological innovations available to the most vulnerable in our region and state."

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA): NEDHSA provides human services throughout twelve parishes and operates with a mission to improve the quality of life for individuals with mental health, addictive disorders, and developmental disabilities.

About Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network (LATAN): LATAN is a private, non-profit corporation and the State Assistive Technology (AT) Act program for Louisiana. Its mission is to help people of all ages with functional limitations or disabilities gain greater independence at home, at work, or at school using assistive technology.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority