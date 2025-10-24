NEDHSA to Host NED Talk: "Mind the Gap" -- A Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Conversation Series Launching Across Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) is proud to announce the launch of its NED Talk Series, a powerful new platform designed to inspire dialogue, awareness, and action around critical issues affecting youth and communities across Northeast Louisiana.

NED Talk "Mind the Gap" Workshop, November 1st at the Monroe Civic Center - Fort Miro Room.

The inaugural NED Talk, presented in partnership with The Jones Center of Arts and Academic Excellence, is titled "Uncovering the Hidden Struggles of Youth Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Community Safety." The event will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, Fort Miro Room.

This impactful series—part of NEDHSA's NED Talk Road Tour—will travel throughout East Carroll, Madison, Franklin, Ouachita, and Lincoln Parishes, engaging schools, parents, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and youth organizations. Each talk aims to tackle the root causes of substance use and community health challenges, such as social norms, access to substances, family dynamics, and trauma, while fostering collaboration and solution-driven dialogue across Region 8.

"NED Talks strengthen our coalition-building and prevention work," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NEDHSA Executive Director. "Alcohol and substance abuse prevention are cornerstones of our mission. Building sustainable partnerships amplifies our message about the harmful effects of substance use and helps us respond proactively to the challenges facing our youth. This is how we build a unified Northeast Louisiana where every individual can reach their full potential."

Today's youth face growing pressures—from social media influence and academic stress to exposure to violence. NED Talk: Mind the Gap creates a safe space for open conversation, community learning, and actionable solutions to bridge gaps in youth wellness and safety.

The featured speaker, Nick Young, licensed therapist and co-founder of Black Boy Therapy, shared, "In these uncertain times, this event stands as the answer. Together, we are declaring to the world that our children are brilliant, beautiful, loved, and worthy. Minds will grow, bonds will be created, and we will leave better than we came."

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a community Q&A session exploring topics such as:

The link between untreated mental health struggles and youth violence

The influence of social media on teen behavior and emotional well-being

Identifying silent signs of distress in adolescents

Collaborative interventions for youth facing substance abuse

Dr. Alicia Jones, founder and board president of The Jones Center of Arts & Academic Excellence, added, "It's far past time that we come together as a community to discuss solutions to the major issues that impact our youth. This event is the first step in a series of meaningful conversations and solution-oriented activities that will help parents, teachers, and community members connect with and support our youth."

