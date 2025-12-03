Northeast Delta Human Services Authority and Monroe City Schools Partner to Promote Student Wellness and Prevention Programs

MONROE, La., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) and Monroe City Schools (MCS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and provide prevention and wellness services for students and staff across the district.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the overall well-being of youth through innovative, evidence-based programs that address mental health, substance use prevention, and personal resilience.

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (HSA) staff and Monroe City Schools (MCS) joined in the rotunda of the Monroe Integrated Care Clinic for the HSA-MCS Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

Through this agreement, NEDHSA will implement two key initiatives within MCS:

The Catch My Breath Vaping Prevention Program – A nationally recognized, science-based curriculum proven to significantly reduce the likelihood of youth engaging in vaping behaviors. The program empowers students with knowledge and skills to resist peer pressure, understand the health risks of vaping, and make positive choices for their future.

The Living Legacy Project – NEDHSA's intergenerational initiative that connects students with military veterans through experiential learning. Students participate in field trips to the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, where veteran tour guides share personal stories of service, perseverance, and healing. The project fosters character development, resilience, and emotional growth by encouraging meaningful dialogue between generations.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the partnership represents a proactive and strategic step toward promoting healthy behaviors and strengthening communities. "Our goal is to reach young people early with prevention and wellness strategies that empower them to make informed and responsible decisions," Dr. Sizer affirmed. "By thoughtfully integrating education, mentorship, and community engagement, we are equipping students with the capacity to build resilience and to flourish academically, emotionally, and socially."

Monroe City Schools Superintendent, Mr. Sam Moore, expressed appreciation for the collaboration, emphasizing its alignment with the district's focus on whole-child education. "We are grateful for this partnership with Northeast Delta HSA and the opportunity to bring these valuable programs to our students," said Mr. Moore. "Together, we're not only addressing important health and wellness challenges but also equipping our young people with life lessons that extend far beyond the classroom."

Betty Ward-Cooper, Monroe City School Board President, shared: "This Memorandum of Understanding represents our promise to protect the health and future of Monroe City School's students. By partnering with NEDHSA to bring the Catch My Breath program into our classrooms, we are equipping our young people with the tools to resist harmful choices and embrace wellness. This is a vital step in ensuring that prevention and education go hand in hand."

Through this MOU, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority and Monroe City Schools aim to create a sustainable model for prevention and wellness that can serve as a blueprint for other educational partnerships across the region.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

NEDHSA serves the citizens of northeast Louisiana by providing behavioral health, developmental disability, and prevention and wellness services designed to build stronger, healthier communities. Its mission is to serve as a catalyst for change through collaboration, innovation, and compassionate care.

About Monroe City Schools

Monroe City Schools serves the students and families of Monroe, Louisiana, with a commitment to academic excellence, equity, and student success. The district prioritizes safe, supportive learning environments where every student can achieve their full potential.

SOURCE Northeast Delta Human Services Authority