Northeast Delta HSA Relaunches its Phoenix Clinic to Serve People with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Oct 22, 2025

MONROE, La., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues to break down barriers for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NEDHSA installed new signage at the Monroe Integrated Care Clinic in a dedicated waiting area for Phoenix Clinic clients.

The Phoenix Clinic, a trusted behavioral healthcare provider serving individuals with developmental disabilities for nearly a decade, is proud to announce a relaunch to celebrate a major milestone in the clinic's history. For the first time, The Phoenix Clinic will have its own dedicated signage, marking a new chapter of visibility, growth, and commitment to the community.

"This sign is more than just a marker – it represents our roots in this community and our ongoing mission to provide compassionate, specialized care to individuals with developmental disabilities," said NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer. "For the past nine years, we have been honored to walk alongside our patients and their families, and this new signage is a symbol of the home we've built together."

About The Phoenix Clinic
The Phoenix Clinic, a collaboration between Integrated Care and Developmental Disabilities, addresses the significant barriers to health services faced by the intellectual and developmental disabilities community in the region. This initiative enables recipients to receive access to consistent, high-quality care tailored to their integrated care needs, supported by professionals familiar with their developmental disability support needs.

Referrals to the clinic are made through the Developmental Disabilities office at 318-362-3396. Once an individual has a statement of approval from Developmental Disabilities and a behavioral health diagnosis has been identified, they are referred to the Monroe Integrated Care Clinic. Not only can they access behavioral health services, but they also have access to any of the integrated care services.

The Phoenix Clinic is an essential step toward bridging the gap in behavioral health services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By fostering collaboration and delivering integrated care, NEDHSA ensures that these individuals receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive.

