Neenah Water Utility Will Deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream AMI Solution Under a Shared Network Agreement with We Energies

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Neenah (WI) Water Utility will be installing an advanced metering system for its water meters under a unique network-sharing agreement with We Energies and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND).

Under the multi-year agreement, Neenah Water Utility will deploy more than 11,000 Landis+Gyr Gridstream® RF Interpreter Register water modules for existing and new water meters. This will allow the water utility to receive interval data from all of its meters, including alerts that could help customers save on water bills. Data from the meters will be transmitted over We Energies existing Gridstream RF Mesh network operated by Landis+Gyr for electric metering in the city.

"The ability to utilize an existing network for our AMI deployment not only presents cost savings for the utility but also overcomes many of the challenges a water utility faces when deploying network infrastructure," said Anthony Mach, Water Utility Director at City of Neenah. "The ability to add a two-way AMI system will also benefit our customers by providing features such as leak detection and other alerts to help manage water use and costs more efficiently."

To support the Neenah Water Utility AMI deployment, We Energies is leasing access to its existing network and multi-tenant Command Center head end software through a managed services agreement with Landis+Gyr.

"Water utilities lack access to both utility poles and electric service at the meter and must rely on battery-backed RF solutions that are both more costly and last less time in the field," said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. "By partnering with We Energies and Landis+Gyr, Neenah Water Utility can access a near ubiquitous electric AMI mesh network and cloud hosted operating system, providing efficiency and cost savings."

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream AMI solution provides RF network coverage for electric, water and gas advanced meters and endpoints, while also connecting smart street lights, load management switches and grid sensors.

About Neenah Water Utility

The Neenah Water Utility provides high quality water for all residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the City of Neenah, Wisconsin. The water supplied meets all applicable United States EPA and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requirements. The distribution system contains approximately 141 miles of water main ranging in diameter from 6 inches to 20 inches.

About We Energies

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving nearly 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas. WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 37,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $42 billion of assets.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

