Nefkens Joins Coalfire Board

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity firm Coalfire has appointed Mike Nefkens to its board of directors. Nefkens, the former president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, is currently a senior advisor with the Boston Consulting Group and featured speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Coalfire is emerging as an integrated security advisory, assessment, and solutions provider at the forefront of Digital Transformation," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "With Mike's appointment and Coalfire's recent acquisitions, our board and leadership teams are poised to meet mission-critical enterprise demand to reduce supply chain risk and harden systems to thwart ransomware and other sophisticated attacks plaguing businesses today."

At HP, Nefkens was responsible for a $20 billion business unit with heavy emphasis on security solutions and with 110,000 global employees. He previously served as CEO of Resideo Technologies where he managed the $5 billion, 13,500-employee Honeywell Homes division. Nefkens earned his MBA from Duke University and undergraduate business administration degree from Texas Christian University.

"Coalfire is at the forefront of continuous cybersecurity integration and delivery. It's an honor to work with a board of this caliber and at this critical moment in our industry's history," said Nefkens. "In the post-covid world of remote workers and dispersed operations, Coalfire is closing the gaps between detection and response, and leading the way in automated security solutions for public and private sector clients."

Nefkens joins McAndrew and other industry experts on Coalfire's board of directors including AKnowledge Partners CEO Homaira Akbari, Cynergy Partners' Jim Pflaging, and Rohan Haldea and Jesús Rueda of Apax Partners, the private equity firm that acquired Coalfire last year.

Leading cloud infrastructure providers, SaaS providers, and enterprises turn to Coalfire for help solving their toughest cybersecurity problems. Through the combination of extensive cloud expertise, technology, and innovative and holistic approaches, Coalfire empowers clients to achieve their business objectives, use security and compliance to their advantage, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

