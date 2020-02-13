Negligent Security Lawsuit Filed Against Parkside Garden Apartments

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that it filed a negligent security lawsuit against Community Housing Partners Corporation of Florida on behalf of a tenant who was shot at Parkside Garden Apartments, which is owned by Community Housing Partners Corporation of Florida. Turchin's office has handled several negligent security claims against apartment complexes throughout Florida. The lawsuit, Vereen v. Community Housing Partners Corporation of Florida was filed in the Circuit Court in Marion County, Florida, under Case # 20CA000239AX.

The lawsuit alleges that Vereen was a tenant when she was shot and severely injured by someone who committed a criminal act on the property on or about January 25, 2018. According to the lawsuit, Vereen alleges that Community Housing Partners Corporation of Florida was negligent in its failure to provide adequate security to protect its residents from violent crime on the property.

It was previously reported that department data from the Ocala Police Department revealed officers received calls for service from the Parkside Garden Apartments complex a total of 922 times in the year prior to the shooting in this case. "We believe there is no question that violent crime was both foreseeable and preventable on this property," said Turchin. "Our goal is to analyze the security measures taken at the property prior to the shooting in this case, and see what could or should have been done to protect residents like our client."

Turchin says that he attempted to communicate with the complex directly prior to filing the lawsuit, but to date they have not accepted responsibility for the incident. Turchin hopes the complex will take appropriate measures to make sure the property is safe for its residents and guests.

CONTACT: Jason Turchin, 954-515-5000, jason@victimaid.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

