NEIF Tops $220MM in Energy Efficiency Financing in 2025, Benefit Report Showcases Impact & Nationwide Growth

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF), www.neifund.org, a Certified B Corporation™ energy efficiency lender, financed over $220 million in financing in 2025 for essential upgrades that improve home and building health, safety, efficiency and comfort. Finance projects included consumer upgrades for essential energy efficiency and resilience measures like HVAC, insulation, windows, generators, lighting & battery storage; commercial energy efficiency upgrades; and rebate advanced funding to contractors for utility and state programs. NEIF lends in 46 states through partnerships with contractors, distributors, manufacturers, utilities, non-profits and state and local governments. It currently administers financing programs for three New Jersey utilities, state green banks including Pennsylvania and New Mexico, and manufacturers such as Energy Kinetics and Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

The report showcases NEIF's continued growth, expanding national presence, and measurable social and environmental impact across the 2025 year.

Since commencing operations in 2018, NEIF has funded over $651 million in upgrades across over 27,400 projects improving the efficiency of buildings and homes. In 2025, 86% of NEIF's financed projects were for essential HVAC and electrification improvements, helping both families and businesses bridge the financing gap. As a Certified B Corp™, NEIF serves all income levels, including low-to-moderate income borrowers, accounting for 51% of all loans in 2025.

To support their work in increasing the affordability and reach of energy efficiency improvements, NEIF has launched its sixth round of Preferred Investment Certificates on the Honeycomb Credit Regulation CF platform. NEIF's Preferred Investments allow investors of all sizes to invest with purpose in a B Corp certified organization and earn an annual rate of up to 8.50% with quarterly payments of interest and principal.

