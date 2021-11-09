Neighbor Launches Sustainable Product Collaboration with POLYWOOD

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based outdoor furniture brand Neighbor announces today the launch of their new product line in collaboration with POLYWOOD, the leading brand of sustainable outdoor furniture. Neighbor's new "Low Chair" and matching ottoman are available for purchase at hineighbor.com starting today.

"We are excited about the introduction of the Low Chair and what it means to our constant efforts towards creating long-lasting sustainable products," says Neighbor Co-Founder Chris Lee. "POLYWOOD's commitment to quality and long-standing heritage in the outdoor industry made the decision a no-brainer when this partnership opportunity presented itself."

The new Low Chair is low waste, low maintenance and an everyday modern take on a classic Adirondack-style outdoor chair and ottoman. Designed to weather the elements and made with 100 percent recycled ocean and landfill-bound plastic, this chair and ottoman pair were made to last a lifetime outside without splintering, cracking, chipping or peeling. This collaboration is intended to create versatile and comfortable furniture pieces to compliment any backyard space while lasting generations.

"We are excited to partner with Neighbor on this exclusive collection of outdoor furniture made by POLYWOOD," says POLYWOOD CEO Doug Rassi. "Both our brands have a mission to help people create beautiful outdoor spaces where they can make lasting memories. Working with Neighbor's design team to bring their vision of these products to life, paired with our experience in engineering genuine POLYWOOD lumber, has been nothing but delightful."

Additional details of the Neighbor x POLYWOOD collection include:

POLYWOOD products are made in the USA with genuine POLYWOOD® lumber

with genuine POLYWOOD® lumber POLYWOOD® lumber is backed by a 20-year warranty

Good for all-weather and protected from UV damage

For more information on Neighbor and its premium products, visit hineighbor.com or in person at their showroom located in downtown Phoenix at 515 E. Grant Street, Unit 109.

About Neighbor:

Founded in 2020 by Nick Arambula, Mike Fretto and Chris Lee, Neighbor aims to create a seamless transition to underutilized square footage outdoors with furniture that's designed with indoor sophistication and crafted to withstand the forces of nature. Their signature collection is made of sustainably harvested solid teak wood, weather-resistant and fast-drying foam cushions, and life-proof Sunbrella® upholstery that will not fade. Neighbor's furniture is designed to fit any space; its modular system enables any configuration. For more information, visit www.hineighbor.com.

About POLYWOOD:

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

