Neighbor.com Survey Finds The Most Popular Holiday Present Hiding Spots

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor , the peer-to-peer self-storage marketplace, recently released its first-ever Gift (Hiding) Report . Neighbor surveyed 1,000 Americans to learn more about their struggles with keeping holiday surprises under wraps. The survey uncovered the most popular places to store presents, the first place people look, and more.

Of all the hiding spaces in one's home, more than 50% of all Americans hide their presents in the bedroom closet. Ironically, this is also the spot most people check first, resulting in almost half of all hidden gifts being discovered before the big day. Rounding out the top five most popular hiding locations are:

A spare room: 31%

Coat closet: 26%

Under the bed: 26%

In the trunk of the car: 25%

The study also shows the 2021 holiday shopping season is well underway. As of Oct. 27, 62% said they had already started shopping for the holidays, giving snoopers more time to look for their gifts. According to survey respondents, 47% of people are hiding their purchases from (you guessed it!) kids. See below to find out who else we're hiding purchases from ahead of the big day:

Partner: 38%

Friends: 20%

Siblings: 20%

Parents: 18%

Extended Family: 17%

"It's fun to see where people are finding places to store holiday presents, but I think it's getting more difficult. Houses are being built smaller and people are running out of space," said Joseph Woodbury, Co-Founder and CEO of Neighbor. "As we conducted this survey, we learned a few people got resourceful by using a self storage unit or asking a neighbor to keep their presents until the holidays. This mirrors the trends we're seeing on Neighbor's marketplace. Hosts are listing their extra space as self storage to capitalize on this need and earn extra cash, while renters can store presents outside of their homes and keep holiday presents a surprise."

Looking for space to store your presents , or have extra space to hide others' presents? Visit neighbor.com to get started.

About Neighbor

Founded in 2017, Neighbor is a community marketplace based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah. The company connects people with unused space in their garages, attics, basements, and driveways to renters looking for affordable self storage. Neighbor benefits renters by providing safer, more accessible storage for half the price of a traditional self storage unit, while allowing hosts to earn thousands of dollars per year from their unused space. Neighbor's investors include leaders in real estate and marketplace experts, such as Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall, and the CEOs of DoorDash, Uber, Overstock and StockX.

Learn more about Neighbor at neighbor.com .

